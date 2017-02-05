Chrissy Teigen nip slip – wardrobe malfunction at Super bowl

Lady Gaga managed to keep the Super Bowl halftime show free of a wardrobe malfunction, but there was one on TV later in the game.

During the third quarter, FOX showed some celebrities in attendance for the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday. One of the couples they showed was Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Now don’t ask me how, but some folks were focusing on Teigen so hard they noticed she had a nip slip:

I don’t know how you folks spot these things, but sheesh, when there’s 100 million people watching, every little thing will get noticed.