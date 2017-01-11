Former Lingerie Football League adding more clothing to uniforms

The Legends Football League, which was formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, announced on Wednesday that there will be some uniform changes for the upcoming season. Simply put, the ladies will now be wearing more clothing.

In a press release, the LFL announced that the goal of the new uniforms is to place more emphasis on the game itself rather than what the players are wearing.

“The uniform has been subject to a lot of discussion and at times controversy since the sport’s inception in 2009,” media relations director Philip Darnell wrote. “Original uniforms from 2009 to 2012 when the brand was known as the Lingerie Football League were a skimpier sports bra and boy shorts with lingerie accents. In 2013, with the re-brand to Legends Football League, there was a complete change of fabric to performance compression wear and all lingerie accents were removed.

“Fast forward to 2017, the next major evolution of the on-field uniform has arrived, full pants uniforms which will place more of the viewer’s attention on the athlete and sport as well as providing greater safety for athletes.”

How much more clothing are we talking? Let’s just say the LFL isn’t alienating its viewers who want to see some skin.

Legends Football League (former the Lingerie League) adding more clothing to uniforms pic.twitter.com/0pw2QoKOMZ — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) January 11, 2017

The first game of the 2017 LFL season is Saturday, April 15, and we recently learned that the daughter of an NFL legend is trying out for one of the teams. Lots of exciting changes for the LFL, folks.