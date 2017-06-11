Glory to take legal action against fans for assaulting kickboxer after fight

GLORY Kickboxing intends to take legal action against the fans who entered the ring after a fight concluded on Saturday and proceeded to assault the victorious fighter.

Murthel Groenhart knocked out Harut Grigorian in the second round of their Glory 42 fight on Saturday in Paris. The knockout came in controversial fashion, as the knockout blow was seen by many as a sucker punch.

Here’s a look:

Murthel Groenhart KO's Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

And here’s a better angle of the two fans assaulting Groenhart:

One of the craziest things I've ever seen at a fight. pic.twitter.com/ijAdtuF1NL — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 10, 2017

GLORY has acknowledged that while Groenhart’s knockout of Grigorian can be considered unsportsmanlike, it was not illegal. The organization also sent out a statement on Sunday in which they shared their intent to prosecute the fans.

From their statement:

We are shocked and appalled by the behavior of these two individuals. Investigation into the identities of the assailants is ongoing, as we consider appropriate action organizationally. GLORY takes the welfare of its athletes very seriously. As such, we intend to pursue the prosecution of these individuals – and any individuals who enter the ring without authorization and/or compromise the safety of our athletes in any fashion – to the fullest extent of the law. On Monday, our legal representation in France will officially lodge a complaint to the Paris prosecutor.

GLORY says Greonhart was not seriously injured during the attack. The 30-year-old is now 65-23-3 in his kickboxing career.

H/T Big Daddy