Ice Cube calls out LaVar Ball for 4-point challenge

Ahead of the start of his Big3 League, Ice Cube called out LaVar Ball, which could result in Ice Cube buying Big Baller Brand shoes.

Among the rules of the new 3-on-3 basketball league that’s set to begin late next month is a 4-point shot players can attempt if they are touching the designated circles. Thanks to a video posted to his Instagram account, we know Ice Cube can make the shot. However, he wants to know if Ball can as well and issued a challenge. If Ball can make the shot, Ice Cube will purchase 10 pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes.

‪Callin out @lavar for @thebig3 #4pointchallenge! Make the 30ft shot and I'll cop 10 pairs of #bigballerbrand.‬ A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on May 23, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Much has been made of Ball’s pedestrian college basketball stats and claims of being able to beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 back in his heyday.

This would be a chance for Ball to show what he can do on the court and score a couple of sales in the process.

H/T Bleacher Report