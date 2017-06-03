Jay Z, Kevin Hart hilariously stage photo at NBA Finals

Jay Z and Kevin Hart may like each other and share plenty of laughs when they get together, but that wasn’t what was happening when the two posed together for a photo at Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, despite what the pictures seem to show.

The rap mogul/businessman and comedian/actor were in attendance for Game 1 of the Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland Thursday. They met up on the floor so they could be seen in photos together. But get this — a video caught Jay Z choreographing the thing, encouraging a photographer to “take the picture” while they were laughing and talking, to make it seem like they were having a great time:

"Take the picture while we talking." Hahhhhahahaa pic.twitter.com/VZe7kH45KG — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) June 2, 2017

Here’s what the final product looked like:

Jay Z and Kevin Hart getting caught fake laughing for a picture last night at Game 1 is funny stuffhttps://t.co/nRK379jr2r pic.twitter.com/z1Ao42gFcj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2017

You don’t get to be a half-billionaire without being a branding genius the way Jay Z is. That was just too funny.

