Saturday, June 3, 2017

Jay Z, Kevin Hart hilariously stage photo at NBA Finals

June 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jay Z

Jay Z and Kevin Hart may like each other and share plenty of laughs when they get together, but that wasn’t what was happening when the two posed together for a photo at Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday, despite what the pictures seem to show.

The rap mogul/businessman and comedian/actor were in attendance for Game 1 of the Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland Thursday. They met up on the floor so they could be seen in photos together. But get this — a video caught Jay Z choreographing the thing, encouraging a photographer to “take the picture” while they were laughing and talking, to make it seem like they were having a great time:

Here’s what the final product looked like:

You don’t get to be a half-billionaire without being a branding genius the way Jay Z is. That was just too funny.

