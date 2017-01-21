Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi together again on Instagram
Johnny Manziel and his “homie” Bre Tiesi are hanging out together again.
Manziel shared a photo on Instagram of him together with Tiese Saturday:
The two have hung out together before as they were spotted in South Beach just before New Year’s:
Tiesi is a model and appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out.” When asked about Tiesi, Manziel told TMZ Sports “she’s a homie.”
For being just a homie, many would confuse her for being Manziel’s girlfriend the way they’ve been hanging out.