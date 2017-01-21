Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi together again on Instagram

Johnny Manziel and his “homie” Bre Tiesi are hanging out together again.

Manziel shared a photo on Instagram of him together with Tiese Saturday:

"You a real ass woman and I like it I don't wanna fight it" @bre_tiesi A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

The two have hung out together before as they were spotted in South Beach just before New Year’s:

Miami got us like …. beach day wth the mAnz him A photo posted by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

Tiesi is a model and appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out.” When asked about Tiesi, Manziel told TMZ Sports “she’s a homie.”

For being just a homie, many would confuse her for being Manziel’s girlfriend the way they’ve been hanging out.