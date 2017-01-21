Ad Unit
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi together again on Instagram

January 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel partying

Johnny Manziel and his “homie” Bre Tiesi are hanging out together again.

Manziel shared a photo on Instagram of him together with Tiese Saturday:

"You a real ass woman and I like it I don't wanna fight it" @bre_tiesi

A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on

The two have hung out together before as they were spotted in South Beach just before New Year’s:

Miami got us like …. beach day wth the mAnz him

A photo posted by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on

Tiesi is a model and appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out.” When asked about Tiesi, Manziel told TMZ Sports “she’s a homie.”

For being just a homie, many would confuse her for being Manziel’s girlfriend the way they’ve been hanging out.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus