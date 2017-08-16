Jordan Leandre sends funny tweets after botching first pitch (Video)

Boston Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre sent some really funny tweets after his botched ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game went viral.

Leandre, a Ewing’s sarcoma survivor who sang the national anthem and ran the bases around Fenway Park as a kid, threw out the first pitch while surrounded by the 1967 Red Sox. He sailed his pitch over his catcher, and it hit a photographer in the nuggets.

This has to go straight into the First Pitch Hall of Fame @Jared_Carrabis pic.twitter.com/8L7b3Mwea2 — Mark Garbino (@Garbino42) August 16, 2017

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

Leandre maintained his sense of humor despite the embarrassing throw,

Yikes… — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

To make matters worse, I'm a pitcher — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

E-Rod struggling tonight, it's a shame they didn't leave me in. I was just getting warmed up — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

You have to appreciate someone who’s able to laugh at himself.