Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Jordan Leandre sends funny tweets after botching first pitch (Video)

August 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jordan Leandre pitch

Boston Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre sent some really funny tweets after his botched ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game went viral.

Leandre, a Ewing’s sarcoma survivor who sang the national anthem and ran the bases around Fenway Park as a kid, threw out the first pitch while surrounded by the 1967 Red Sox. He sailed his pitch over his catcher, and it hit a photographer in the nuggets.

Leandre maintained his sense of humor despite the embarrassing throw,

You have to appreciate someone who’s able to laugh at himself.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus