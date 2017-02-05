Julian Edelman girlfriend Adriana Lima a Conor McGregor fan

Does Julian Edelman need to be concerned about a wandering eye from girlfriend Adriana Lima?

The New England Patriots wide receiver is dating Lima, who is a supermodel, which means he took a page out of buddy Tom Brady’s dating playbook. Lima was even at the AFC Championship Game wearing an Edelman beanie and celebrating with him after the win over Pittsburgh:

Adriana Lima was present at the Patriots AFC Championship festivities sporting a JE11 hat. I may or may not have been a little star struck pic.twitter.com/MMqw6o0uVO — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) January 23, 2017

But Lima’s eye for MMA superstar Conor McGregor has to be a concern for Edelman.

A few months ago, Lima posted this photo:

I AM WITH MC GREGOR @thenotoriousmma A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:03pm PST

And then last week she was in his Instagram comments:

#missbumbum Adriana Lima Slides Into Conor McGregor's Instagram Before Her Man Plays in Super Bowl – https://t.co/6uCMpzYTTc pic.twitter.com/l2dvSLG8dM — 🇧🇷 BRAZIL BUMBUM™Ⓜ (@brazilbumbum) January 31, 2017

Edelman is a stud. He’s a good looking guy and top receiver for one of the most successful NFL teams out there. But he should keep his head on a swivel, both on and off the field.