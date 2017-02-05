Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Julian Edelman girlfriend Adriana Lima a Conor McGregor fan

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Julian Edelman

Does Julian Edelman need to be concerned about a wandering eye from girlfriend Adriana Lima?

The New England Patriots wide receiver is dating Lima, who is a supermodel, which means he took a page out of buddy Tom Brady’s dating playbook. Lima was even at the AFC Championship Game wearing an Edelman beanie and celebrating with him after the win over Pittsburgh:

But Lima’s eye for MMA superstar Conor McGregor has to be a concern for Edelman.

A few months ago, Lima posted this photo:

I AM WITH MC GREGOR @thenotoriousmma

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

And then last week she was in his Instagram comments:

Edelman is a stud. He’s a good looking guy and top receiver for one of the most successful NFL teams out there. But he should keep his head on a swivel, both on and off the field.


