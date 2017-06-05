Ad Unit
Justin Bieber defends himself for supporting so many different sports teams

by Larry Brown

Justin Bieber has long been mocked by some for having the appearance of a bandwagon sports fan, and now he’s responding.

Over the past several years, the famous singer has worn jerseys or other sports gear showing his support for some teams. Recently, he has donned Cleveland Cavaliers and Pittsburgh Penguins gear, showing support for teams that reached the NBA and NHL finals this year.

Critics call out Bieber for not being a true fan. For instance, they say that since he’s a self-professed Toronto Maple Leafs fan, he shouldn’t wear the gear of other NHL teams.

Well as Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals were about to start on Monday, Bieber finally decided to address his critics. He sent the following tweets:

Bieber has a large fan base and a lot of people to show love to. If that means putting on the jersey of a team to show them love, it’s all good. We still know that his roots are with the Leafs, as he’s said. But nobody will ever confuse him for being a hardcore sports fan.


