Justin Bieber defends himself for supporting so many different sports teams

Justin Bieber has long been mocked by some for having the appearance of a bandwagon sports fan, and now he’s responding.

Over the past several years, the famous singer has worn jerseys or other sports gear showing his support for some teams. Recently, he has donned Cleveland Cavaliers and Pittsburgh Penguins gear, showing support for teams that reached the NBA and NHL finals this year.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Critics call out Bieber for not being a true fan. For instance, they say that since he’s a self-professed Toronto Maple Leafs fan, he shouldn’t wear the gear of other NHL teams.

At least we made it farther than the Montreal Canadians ! This young team has so much potential! Let's go all the way next year!!!! Btw favourite picture me and my little bro crushing life! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Well as Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals were about to start on Monday, Bieber finally decided to address his critics. He sent the following tweets:

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

I also don't know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Bieber has a large fan base and a lot of people to show love to. If that means putting on the jersey of a team to show them love, it’s all good. We still know that his roots are with the Leafs, as he’s said. But nobody will ever confuse him for being a hardcore sports fan.