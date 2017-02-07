Kate Upton reportedly made ‘diva demands’ over SI Swimsuit cover

The latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is set to be released next week, and there have been rumblings that Kate Upton will be featured on the cover for the first time since 2013. Or, she might not appear in the magazine at all.

A source told Mara Siegler of Page Six that Upton’s appearance in this year’s Swimsuit Issue is not a given because she is demanding to get the cover.

“There was drama,” the source reportedly said. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.

“She was being a big f—ing diva. She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

Like last year, Siegler reports that there are supposed to be three different covers for this year’s Swimsuit Issue. One will feature Serena Williams, another will feature 63-year-old Christie Brinkley and a third could be Upton’s. A spokesperson for the magazine downplayed the report about Upton throwing a fit.

“It’s that time of year again. Who is in, who’s on the cover, what will they do next?” the spokesperson said. “Everyone has a guess, and that’s all this is.”

One thing we can say with confidence is that Upton has a temper. Did you see the way she reacted when her boyfriend Justin Verlander didn’t win the AL Cy Young Award this season? Let’s just say Kate is a passionate young lady.