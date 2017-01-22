Matt Ryan wife Sarah is part of the ‘In Brotherhood’

Matt Ryan’s wife Sarah is a big believer in the Atlanta Falcons’ new “in brotherhood” movement.

The Falcons released a hype video ahead of their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks talking about the “brotherhood” of the team. Their message is that they do things together “in brotherhood.” You can see the video here.

Ryan’s wife, Sarah, is definitely a supporter of the movement. She made her Twitter profile photo one that talks about the “in brotherhood” movement.

She also posted a photo on Instagram of her in a hat representing the “brotherhood.”

The (brother)hood! #RiseUpFriday A photo posted by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Matt and Sarah were both athletes in college at BC. Matt was the star quarterback — Matty Ice — and Sarah was a top women’s basketball player.