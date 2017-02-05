Matt Ryan, wife Sarah feeling Super Bowl nerves

Matt Ryan is playing in his first Super Bowl, and apparently FOX thinks he’ll be dealing with some serious nerves.

When FOX showed the injury report for Super Bowl LI, they mentioned that Ryan was dealing with a nerves issue.

That doesn’t exactly seem to match what Alex Mack and Julio Jones are going through.

Matty Ice isn’t the only one in his family concerned about Super Bowl nerves. His wife Sarah also had some concerns about her husband playing in the biggest game of his life:

Tweeted this on the day of the Super Bowl last year. The prayer was answered and the nerves are real! #TBT #RiseUp #OneMoreToGo A photo posted by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:04am PST

She better hope the “nerves are real” and worse for her than they are for her husband. Nothing compares to the pressure of playing in the Super Bowl.