McKayla Maroney doubles down with new racy Instagram photos

McKayla Maroney is doubling down on the Instagram controversy she created over the weekend.

On Saturday, the former Olympic gymnast posted a video on Instagram of her dancing in a thong, clearly showing off her behind.

After the racy video caused a stir, Maroney responded to those who suggested she was hacked and didn’t intend to share such a revealing video.

“i didn’t get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love,” she wrote.

Just in case you thought she might regret being so revealing on Instagram, she bounced back Monday with two more revealing photos. The caption for the first one, “i still wish em well”, seems to be a message to her haters.

i still wish em well A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

The former “Fierce Five” member is now 21 and perhaps trying to break out of the teenage gymnast image that was cultivated during the 2012 Olympics, where she won two medals and went viral for her “not impressed” meme.