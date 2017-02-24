Muhammad Ali Jr. detained at airport, considering lawsuit

Muhammad Ali’s son was detained at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month, and he thinks it’s because of profiling and discrimination.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained for two hours at the airport upon returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7 despite carrying a passport and not having a criminal record. He says he was asked twice if he is Muslim.

“This is an outrage,” a family spokesperson told the Miami New Times. “I don’t know what is going on with Mr. Trump’s claim that his ban is not religion-based. We do not discriminate in this country based on religion.”

Ali Jr.’s spokesperson told TMZ Sports they are looking into a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury and Homeland Security department, possibly as a larger class action suit.

President Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 barring travelers from seven countries from entering the U.S. Many believed it was specifically targeted at Muslims. On Feb. 3 — four days prior to Ali Jr.’s detainment — a federal judge blocked the nationwide ban. A federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to have the ban restored.