Tom Brady’s family wears custom ‘Brady’s Ladies’ jerseys
Tom Brady is not lacking for support when it comes to the Super Bowl.
Brady’s wife Gisele shared a photo on Instagram Super Bowl Sunday that shows all of the women in Brady’s family wearing jerseys supporting the quarterback.
Here’s Brady’s daughter Vivian in a “Brady’s Little Lady” jersey:
And here’s another photo Gisele posted of Brady’s wife, mom, sisters, nieces and daughter all in “Brady’s Ladies” jerseys:
One of the stories of the Super Bowl has been that Brady’s mother has been dealing with an illness, but she did make it to Houston for the game.