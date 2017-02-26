Ad Unit
Sunday, February 26, 2017

Warren Beatty’s epic Oscar screwup gets meme treatment

February 26, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday ended with quite the hiccup.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway of Bonnie and Clyde fame were presenting the award for Best Picture, the night’s final and most prestigious award, when Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of Moonlight, apparently having read off the wrong envelope. The error led to quite the awkward and confusing scene (which you can watch here) as the cast and crew of La La Land went up to the stage before the mistake was announced.

It also led to quite the deluge of memes from the social media sphere:

And of course, the Steve Harvey memes were inevitable.

Expect the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme mashups to arrive soon, Mr. Beatty.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus