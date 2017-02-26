Warren Beatty’s epic Oscar screwup gets meme treatment
The 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday ended with quite the hiccup.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway of Bonnie and Clyde fame were presenting the award for Best Picture, the night’s final and most prestigious award, when Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of Moonlight, apparently having read off the wrong envelope. The error led to quite the awkward and confusing scene (which you can watch here) as the cast and crew of La La Land went up to the stage before the mistake was announced.
It also led to quite the deluge of memes from the social media sphere:
MOONLIGHT JUST CAME BACK FROM 3-1
— Jonathan (@jnthnwll) February 27, 2017
all la la land had to do was run the ball
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 27, 2017
— Mike Riopell (@MikeRiopell) February 27, 2017
I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017
@DragonflyJonez it's time pic.twitter.com/XgoADwgW3V
— Greg Gottfried (@gott31) February 27, 2017
shout out to warren and faye, bank robbers to the very end
— Rembert Browne (@rembert) February 27, 2017
— Kyle (@kgeich) February 27, 2017
"Moonlight actually won." pic.twitter.com/xZxz1bu1px
— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2017
Just when you thought #Moonlight was dead pic.twitter.com/utubHcXyN9
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 27, 2017
LA LA LAND BLEW A 25 POINT LEAD!
— Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) February 27, 2017
la la land gonna sign kevin durant after this
— martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 27, 2017
When you win the oscar right after you lost the oscar #lalaland #Moonlight #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/MCnucgD5BD
— rhea lahiri (@RheaForReal) February 27, 2017
Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/nUg8K9YFA5
— Sherwob Holmes🕵🏻 (@World_Wide_Wob) February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty pulled off the coveted and rarely executed reverse Kanye
— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) February 27, 2017
And of course, the Steve Harvey memes were inevitable.
VINDICATED pic.twitter.com/qcNQeXVUdw
— Sherwob Holmes🕵🏻 (@World_Wide_Wob) February 27, 2017
And Steve Harvey is officially off the hook
— Larry Brown (@LBSports) February 27, 2017
OH MY GOD THAT’S STEVE HARVEY’S MUSIC!
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 27, 2017
Separated at birth. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dLM3AVheRf
— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey sitting at the crib like…
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFqgDwgX1i
— Carl Davis (@Carldavis94) February 27, 2017
Y'all are mad quick with this!! 😂😂😂😂😂#Oscars #Moonlight #LaLaLand #SteveHarvey pic.twitter.com/70v2Hvi4Ia
— Sharmila ツ (@Sharmila82) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey at home like https://t.co/QpnWA8L2KC pic.twitter.com/rOwC73K1tN
— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 27, 2017
Expect the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme mashups to arrive soon, Mr. Beatty.