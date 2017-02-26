Warren Beatty’s epic Oscar screwup gets meme treatment

The 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday ended with quite the hiccup.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway of Bonnie and Clyde fame were presenting the award for Best Picture, the night’s final and most prestigious award, when Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner instead of Moonlight, apparently having read off the wrong envelope. The error led to quite the awkward and confusing scene (which you can watch here) as the cast and crew of La La Land went up to the stage before the mistake was announced.

It also led to quite the deluge of memes from the social media sphere:

MOONLIGHT JUST CAME BACK FROM 3-1 — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) February 27, 2017

all la la land had to do was run the ball — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

shout out to warren and faye, bank robbers to the very end — Rembert Browne (@rembert) February 27, 2017

LA LA LAND BLEW A 25 POINT LEAD! — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) February 27, 2017

la la land gonna sign kevin durant after this — martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 27, 2017

Warren Beatty pulled off the coveted and rarely executed reverse Kanye — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) February 27, 2017

And of course, the Steve Harvey memes were inevitable.

And Steve Harvey is officially off the hook — Larry Brown (@LBSports) February 27, 2017

OH MY GOD THAT’S STEVE HARVEY’S MUSIC! — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 27, 2017

Steve Harvey sitting at the crib like…

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFqgDwgX1i — Carl Davis (@Carldavis94) February 27, 2017

Expect the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme mashups to arrive soon, Mr. Beatty.