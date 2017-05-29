10 NFL players looking to bounce back in 2017

Every year, some NFL superstars unexpectedly experience a down season. For some, the lack of production is due to injuries. For others, the disappointing year could be attributed to anything from a new coach to a new system or a new team.

Most players bounces back, though a handful don’t. And in 2017, there’s little reason to believe that either end of that spectrum will change.

While it’s nearly impossible to tell which player will drop off, it’s much easier to predict who has the potential to rebound. With that in mind, here are 10 NFL players looking to bounce back in 2017.

10. Joe Haden, CB, Cleveland Browns

Joe Haden is dominant when he’s on the field. Unfortunately, staying healthy has become a bit troublesome for the 2010 first-round pick.

Haden has missed 14 games over the last two seasons. Had he not played through a series of groin injuries last year, there’s a strong chance he’d not only have lost his job, but quite possibly be out of work. And that’s not hyperbole; that comes directly from Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“When I first got here, I went to his office and we talked for a while,” Haden told Cleveland.com in April. “He told me, ‘If you didn’t play through your injury, I would tell them to get you out of here.'”

Although Haden managed to play through his injuries for the most part, his performance on the field clearly suffered. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate based on his resume alone, but was a shell of his former dominant self.

On the bright side, in the rare moments Haden has been healthy, he’s displayed the same elite athleticism that’s sent him to two Pro Bowls and earned him second-team All-Pro honors in 2013. And if he can overcome his recent issues and stay on the field for all 16 games in 2017, there’s little reason to believe he won’t return to the same sort of dominance we’re all accustomed to.

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Two years ago, DeAndre Hopkins was considered among the most elite wide receivers in football. He was coming off of his second consecutive season of 1,200-plus yards and had improved his touchdown numbers by crossing the goal line 11 times.

Unfortunately for Hopkins, some very legitimate issues at quarterback killed the offensive chemistry and his production dropped like a rock.

Hopkins finished the 2016 season with 78 receptions for only 954 yards and four touchdowns. Those are solid numbers, but nowhere near representative of his remarkable athleticism and talent.

In 2017, things are poised to change.

Tom Savage is expected to be the starting quarterback, but he will receive some competition courtesy of Brandon Weeden and first-round pick Deshaun Watson. And however it shakes out, Hopkins will likely benefit.

If the Texans can find some consistency at the quarterback position, it’s realistic to think Hopkins will retake his throne as one of the premiere wide receivers in the NFL.

8. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley impressed throughout his rookie campaign in 2015, gaining 1,106 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns in 13 games. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to duplicate that production in 2016, gaining only 885 yards and scoring six touchdowns in 16 games.

The most concerning number? Gurley saw his yards per carry average drop from 4.8 in 2015 to 3.2 in 2016.

It may have been your typical sophomore slump or it could have possibly been more. What led to the dip in production is up for debate, but Rams rookie head coach Sean McVay expects the talented Gurley to bounce-back this coming season.

“A lot of times you have a tendency to just look at the stats instead of the actual tape,” McVay said via ESPN. “I think you still see a natural runner who’s got a great body lean; he has a natural feel for how to work edges on people. And I think that showed up in spurts last year. Clearly, what he did in his rookie year, I think it sets the expectations where this guy is going to be a great back year-in and year-out. And that’s what we feel, too. I think Todd’s motivated, challenged in the right way to respond, and can have a bounce-back year. But it’s going to take everybody, and Todd is going to be a big part of it.”

In an effort to help Gurley and their ground game, the Rams hired Aaron Kromer as their new offensive line coach, and later added left tackle Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods, who is one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL, via free agency. With some experience under his belt, Jared Goff should be improved next season, which could help open things up for Gurley.

7. Tyrann Mathieu, safety, Arizona Cardinals

When Tyrann Mathieu is healthy, he’s arguably the best safety in all of football. Unfortunately, the Honey Badger has struggled at staying on the field, and such was the case in 2016.

Coming off an All-Pro season in 2015, Mathieu was expected to take the next step in his development and help solidify Arizona’s secondary. Instead, a shoulder injury cost him six games and eventually landed him on season-ending injured reserve (IR) in December.

Returning in 2017, Mathieu has a different outlook on things. Having gotten down on himself previously due to injuries, he’s chosen a new path ahead of the 2017 season. No goals, no prediction and no stress. He’s simply returning in hopes of playing well, having fun and winning.

“I’m more confident,” Mathieu told the Cardinals’ official website. “When you are injured, have injuries, have an up-and-down year, you tend to lose confidence. You’re not really having that much fun. It’s important for me to have fun this year. Not think about expectations or goals.”

So long as he can finally remain healthy, there’s no reason to believe Mathieu won’t bounce back in a major way.

6. Eddie Lacy, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Unlike many others on this list who are aiming to bounce back after one down season, Eddie Lacy is looking to do it after two sub-par seasons. He’s also mixing in a complete change of scenery.

Lacy’s battles with weight are well documented, but his recent struggles extend beyond that. The 2013 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has been battling injuries in each of the past two seasons and has not played a full 16 games since 2014.

After the Green Bay Packers opted to go in a different direction, Lacy found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks. But that came with some strings attached.

Lacy’s deal with the Seahawks was relatively minimal, but he can earn quite a bit more in incentives — many of which are tied to his weight and playing shape. So with money serving as a partial motivator, the expectation is that Lacy will remain in good health both on and off the field and, ideally, return to form in 2017.

5. Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Detroit Lions

Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah was an ascending — and nearly dominant — pass rusher heading into the 2016 season, but then things took an unexpectedly negative turn.

The 27-year-old Ansah was riddled with injuries throughout the season, and it drastically stifled his productivity. In 13 games, he finished with only 35 tackles, two sacks and four stuffs. The two sacks were a career-low.

But even beyond the box score, it was clear Ansah wasn’t right. He finished the year ranked 29th in pressure rate and 27th in sack rate. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.5 and his pass rush productivity fell to just 8.8.

Ansah now insists he’s over the injuries that limited him in 2016 and ready to put the poor season-long performance behind him. And considering he’s entering a contract year, there’s little doubt he aims to put his best foot forward. With a massive contract potentially on the line, Ansah has to bounce back.

4. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson may have thrown for over 4,200 yards in 2016 — a career-high — but precious few would argue he had a good season.

The Seahawks offense struggled to produce last year and that most certainly extended to Wilson. While his yardage may look good on paper, little else went his way. The three-time Pro Bowler threw only 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and that ratio was made worse when considering he also had five fumbles. Toss in a career-low 92.6 quarterback rating and 7.7 yards per attempt, and it’s easy to see why he made this list.

But the good news is that Wilson has made a career out of bouncing back and there’s little reason to believe he won’t do it again in 2017.

Wilson has long prided himself on suffering from “amnesia” when it comes to poor performances, so he’ll need a hefty dose of it going into this season. But with a few key offensive additions and health leading up to training camp, a motivated Wilson has all he’ll need to turn things back around.

3. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

It’s almost surreal to think that Cam Newton had such a down season only a year removed from winning the league MVP award, but any way you slice it, he didn’t seem to be himself in 2016.

Not only did Newton see a 25-point drop in his passer rating, he also set career-lows in completion percentage (52.9%) and yards per completion (6.88), while tossing just 19 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Even on the ground, Newton wasn’t getting it done. He rushed for only 359 yards and five touchdowns, which were also career-lows.

It was an unexpected season to say the least, but there’s little reason to believe Newton’s poor play will become a pattern. Everyone is entitled to down years, and even the best of the best are not always immune to that. And it’s not as if Newton hasn’t experienced some lows before.

Consider 2016 an extended Super Bowl 50 hangover for Newton and the Panthers. Now they’re over it and ready to return to prominence.

2. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

J.J. Watt was limited to only three games last season as the result of a serious back injury, and it caused him to even discuss potential retirement. In his mind, if he’s not the best defensive end in the NFL, there’s no reason for him to play.

The good news? Watt is undeniably the most dominant defensive force in the NFL when healthy and right now, he’s apparently healthy.

Watt has been a full participant early on in organized team activities (OTAs). When he steps on the field in the regular season, he’ll do so with a quality counterpart — Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney’s development has to serve as motivation for Watt, who’s won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, because it will mean more opportunities for him. So not only should the football world expect Watt to bounce back, but they should anticipate him being better than ever.

1. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point in his lifetime, but here in 2017, the focus will be on his ability to bounce back after missing much of last season with a knee injury.

Peterson, 32, missed 13 games in 2016, finishing the season with only 72 yards on 37 carries (1.9 yards per carry). Those numbers represented career lows and seemed to signal that the veteran was beginning to break down.

The lost season wasn’t anything new, either. Peterson missed 15 games in 2014 and two games in 2013.

Despite the recent injury history, the New Orleans Saints thought enough of Peterson to give him a shot. They signed the veteran to a two-year, $7 million deal that’s rich with potential incentives. The belief is he’ll start out of the gate and be given an opportunity to prove he’s still among the league’s elite.

Given what we’ve already seen out of Peterson throughout his NFL career, there’s little reason to believe he won’t find success in The Big Easy.