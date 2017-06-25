10 NFL players with most to prove in training camp

Before long, all 32 NFL teams will officially be reporting to training camp in preparation for the 2017 regular season. It will be the beginning of a quest for Super Bowl LII, and everyone should legitimately feel like they have a chance.

That extends to the players — both rookies and veterans — who will be trying to earn a job or secure a starting position.

It’s easy to point out highly-drafted rookies or fringe players who need to perform well in training camp, but what about players of prominence? Whether they’re coming off injury, switching positions, or just looking to rebound from a poor 2016 season, here are 10 players with the most to prove in training camp.

10. Sammy Watkins, WR, Buffalo Bills

After three injury-prone seasons, the Buffalo Bills opted not to pick up Sammy Watkins’ fifth-year option. That undoubtedly came as an unexpected blow to the talented youngster, but the reasons why are obvious.

The Bills have to be kicking themselves over selecting Watkins ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2014 NFL Draft, but what’s done is done. Now it becomes a prove-it year for Watkins, who would not only like to prove to the Bills they made the correct choice, but show the rest of the NFL he could be a worthwhile investment in 2018.

There’s no denying Watkins’ talent. Anyone who lays eyes on him can see the athleticism and skill he possesses, but after missing 11 games in three seasons, there are legitimate injury concerns.

Even on the field, there have been lapses in Watkins’ play. Needless to say, he needs to come out strong in both training camp and the preseason, and then carry that over into the regular season.

9. Ereck Flowers, OT, New York Giants

The New York Giants went into the offseason acknowledging that it might be time to move Ereck Flowers from left tackle to right tackle in an effort to strengthen their offensive line. Ultimately, that did not happen.

Instead, sans the free agent addition of D.J. Fluker, the Giants chose to stand pat and move forward with their 2015 first-round pick.

Despite that vote of confidence, there’s a strong chance that Flowers is on a short leash. He has not developed into the kind of player the Giants had hoped to see. At times, he has gotten quarterback Eli Manning into a mess of trouble. Should those sorts of issues persist throughout training camp, the Giants may be forced to make a move.

The good news? Flowers has reportedly been in East Rutherford training all offseason and will report leaner and quicker than he was a season ago.

8. Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being drafted in the first-round (No. 3 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Dante Fowler Jr. was expected to come in and change the defensive dynamic for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two seasons later, that has not happened. In fact, it hasn’t even come close to happening.

On his very first day of mini-camp, Fowler suffered a torn ACL that would keep him out his entire rookie season. And while he would make his debut in 2016, he didn’t erupt on the scene like many had hoped, recording 32 tackles (23 solo), four sacks and five passes defensed.

While it was a positive sign for the Jaguars to see Fowler on the field, he wasn’t nearly as productive as they had hoped. And with such a substantial overall investment still riding on his potential success, Fowler needs to prove he’s taking a significant step forward in training camp. Things may be heading in the right direction though, as Fowler said last month he is expecting to make the leap this season.

7. Mike Glennon, QB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears shocked the football world when they signed quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal to take over for Jay Cutler. Then they shocked the world again when they selected quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

At the time, Glennon reportedly felt “cheated on,” but has since embraced his rookie teammate and the competition he brings.

That competition is going to be paramount come training camp because only one of these quarterback is going to receive the Week 1 nod, and it would be a crushing blow for Glennon if it’s not him.

The Bears have invested heavily in each player, but the ideal situation would be Glennon winning the job outright, allowing Trubisky to sit back and learn for a year or two. Of course, that’s easier said than done, and there’s a whole lot of pressure on Glennon entertaining training camp. It’s obvious he has a lot to prove.

6. Breshad Perriman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Breshad Perriman was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the belief that he’d become a true No. 1 receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. Two years later, that has not happened.

Due in large part to a series of injuries, Perriman has not been able to develop into the sort of talent Baltimore initially expected. But with Steve Smith now retired and Perriman healthier than he’s been in years, there’s a belief that Perriman and quarterback Joe Flacco can finally develop solid on-field chemistry.

Flacco certainly is speaking positively about his wideout:

Flacco on Perriman: "listen, you can just see the confidence in his eyes." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) June 13, 2017

The Ravens clearly have faith in the two adding chemistry. The team did not select a receiver in the NFL Draft, implying they intended to give Perriman every possible chance to become the star of the show.

But that’s not to say Perriman has an unlimited opportunity. There are other players on the roster the Ravens believe in — including the recently signed Jeremy Maclin — so the one-time No. 23 overall pick must hit the ground running in training camp. The team is relying heavily on him and he’s got to prove their patience has been worthwhile.

5. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

Ty Montgomery is such an interesting story.

The 2015 third-round pick joined the Green Bay Packers as a versatile athlete who was poised to see time at wide receiver and on special teams. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short due to an ankle injury, and then he returned in 2016 to uncertain fate.

Ultimately, with an increasing problem at running back, the Packers decided to roll the dice and plug Montgomery into the backfield. He immediately provided a spark as a multi-faceted asset who can create matchup nightmares as a receiver out of the backfield.

By season’s end, the Packers had switched Montgomery to running back outright, which is where he’ll remain in 2017. And with precious little competition at the position, it appears as if Montgomery will become the Packers’ No. 1 back. But he’ll still need to prove that faith is warranted in training camp because, if there’s even a hint that he can’t handle the load, it’s possible for Green Bay to seek out a veteran replacement following the league-wide cut-down days.

4. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

After a limited and relatively unsuccessful rookie campaign, Jared Goff went into the offseason with the desire to be “great.” In order to make that happen, he’s been putting in extra work whenever possible to ensure that once Week 1 rolls around, he’ll be ready to go.

Of course, all of those things are much easier said than done.

Goff’s first season in the NFL is one that he’d like to forget. The No. 1 overall pick from a year ago finished in the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category and not once did he experience the taste of victory as a starter. But those are the lumps most rookie quarterbacks experience; it’s how they react that matters.

Coming into training camp, the Rams will need to see some improvement from Goff. He’ll need to prove that at 22, he’s capable and ready to lead an NFL franchise.

3. Calvin Pryor, S, Cleveland Browns

The writing was on the wall for Calvin Pryor all offseason with the Jets. The team had been shopping him and finally traded him to Cleveland for Demario Davis.

Pryor now will have to compete with first-round pick Jabrill Peppers on his new team, though the Browns could choose to play both safeties at the same time.

#Browns Gregg Williams said could play safeties Jabrill Peppers, Calvin Pryor together. "We'll play as many good players in package as need" — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 15, 2017

The 2014 first-round pick has a new home but still has a lot to prove. Either way, he’s excited to have a fresh start.

“I feel like it was a great opportunity — have a fresh start, learn a new system and buy into a new culture,” Pryor said last week, via Cleveland.com. “I had a feeling [with the Jets] drafting two safeties, but I can’t control that. I’m excited. I can’t thank (the Browns) enough.”

Pryor needs to come out in Cleveland and show the world why he was a first-round pick not long ago.

2. Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, Jeremy Hill insisted that if the Cincinnati Bengals selected another running back, that player would ride the pine behind him.

It was a confident statement, but not one necessarily steeped in fact. The reality is, Hill has struggled to replicate his strong rookie campaign, ultimately losing some snaps to Giovani Bernard and now sitting idly by as the Bengals bring in Joe Mixon and all of his off-field concerns to potentially take his job.

Hill may believe he’s got a lock on the starting job, but that attitude is what may eventually lead to him losing it. The Bengals are clearly dismayed with his recent production, and if he doesn’t arrive at training camp ready to battle, he may not only lose his job, but also find himself looking for a new team.

Rumors have already begun to swirl about Hill potentially hitting the trade block, so a strong performance in training camp is an absolute must.

1. Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

If a player is destined to become a franchise quarterback, that usually becomes clear entering their fourth season. So for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Blake Bortles, that means the time is now.

The Jaguars have done an admirable job piecing together quality talent over the previous few years, and with Tom Coughlin now in charge of football operations, the timing is right to make a run. The only thing potentially preventing them from that is the development of Bortles, who has been criticized for the last several months.

Still, Jacksonville has stuck with the young gun-slinger, but his time may soon be running out. If he enters training camp and continues to display the sort of inconsistencies that have plagued him throughout his first three years in the NFL, it would not only mean the Jaguars are delayed from seriously competing in the AFC, but that they may need a new quarterback.

For now, the Jags are trying to get Bortles to focus on limiting his turnovers.

“If you don’t turn the ball over, you’ll win football games,” Bortles said last month. “Turnovers are going to happen. We get that. You have to make sure to minimize them as much as possible and stay away from the stupid ones.”

To his credit, Bortles has spent the offseason in California working with quarterback guru Tom House, but now he has to show progress on the field. He’s run out of time, and the team has run out of carrots.