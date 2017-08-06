10 big-name NFL players to watch during training camp

Training camps have started all across the NFL, so that means football is in the air and the regular season is approaching. But before that opening week, there are a lot of battles that need to take place and decisions that must be made.

Every team has multiple storylines worthy of keeping an eye on, but some stand out above the rest. Specifically, there are some players whose stories are more intriguing than others during training camp. Let’s take a look at 10 of those players to watch.

10. Colin Kaepernick, QB, free agent

Colin Kaepernick may be unsigned at the moment, but that could change at some point. Even if not, he’s going to dominate headlines on a daily basis throughout training camp and the preseason.

The debate surrounding Kaepernick’s unemployment has gained national attention and at any given time, can be seen on FOX News, CNN or other major non-sports media outlets. The subject of Kaepernick is often broached among NFL players and coaches, and each time a team finds themselves in need of a quarterback, his name immediately arises.

If Kaepernick remains unsigned, the NFL will continue to face harsh criticism and accusations of black balling him over the national anthem protests he sparked in 2016. And if he is signed, whatever team adds him to the roster will be thrust into the national spotlight.

As it stands, Kaepernick still has one of the better-selling jerseys in all of football, and the interest in his future is only intensifying. That alone makes him a player to watch — team or no team — during training camp.

9. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and that makes him an automatic fit for this list. The fact that he went to a plagued franchise like the Browns adds more intrigue to it all, especially when you consider his training camp trench wars will be waged against Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler and nine-time All-Pro.

Prior to the start of training camp, Garrett had a bit of a scare when he suffered a foot injury, but by the time players reported, he was good to go. Since then, he’s impressed his coaches and teammates with a work ethic most rookies don’t carry with them from college.

Following each practice, Garrett runs 100-yard sprints to help improve his conditioning. He also takes on extra work in hopes of receiving first-team reps sooner rather than later.

“That’s one thing I admired about the young man. He does a lot of things on his own,” defensive line coach Clyde Simmons told Cleveland.com. “He’s not one of those complacent rookies where he’s sitting back and just going through the motions in practice. He works at what he’s doing, he asks the right questions and he does the right things all of the time.”

Being the No. 1 overall pick coupled with his unparalleled work ethic makes Garrett a must-watch player throughout training camp.

8. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

When then-Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith went down with a torn ACL and severe damage to his peroneal nerve in the Fiesta Bowl, many thought his career could potentially be over. But the Cowboys decided to take a chance on Smith, selecting him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft knowing they’d have to wait and see if he could ever recover.

15 months later, Smith has made remarkable strides. His ACL is completely healed and his nerve regeneration is at roughly 80 percent according to some reports out of Dallas. Most impressively, Smith has opened training camp as a full participant and wowed his coaches, teammates and even the owner.

“He looked fantastic,” Jerry Jones told Sports Illustrated last week. “We certainly would give our one [a first-round pick] to pick him if the draft was today. I would spend the one, without hesitation.”

Smith has the potential to be a difference-maker in the NFL if he continues along this progression, and whether you love or hate the Cowboys, he’s worth rooting for. His recovery has been both impressive and inspiring, and what he continues to do throughout training camp is worth watching.

Still essentially a rookie, Smith could compete for Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 without having ever taken a professional snap.

7. Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars appear headed in the right direction, having overhauled their roster and added several playmakers over the past two seasons, but some questions still linger.

One of the most significant question marks facing the Jaguars in 2017 is the play of 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles.

Although Bortles seemed to take a step forward in 2015, passing for over 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns, he fell back to earth last season, completing less than 60 percent of his passes for 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. It also marked the third consecutive season in which he failed to eclipse the 60 percent completion threshold.

Patience is now beginning to run out for Bortles, particularly with Tom Coughlin acting as the team’s Vice President of Football Operations. And with so many aspects of their team headed in the right direction, the pressure is really on Bortles to take a giant leap forward.

The seat isn’t just hot for Bortles right now; it’s completely on fire. He knows it, his teammates know it, and the coaches know it. The former No. 3 overall pick has to step up and step up now or his time in Jacksonville may soon be over.

6. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints

For the first time in his professional career, Adrian Peterson will take a snap for a team other than the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, it’s already somewhat odd to see him wearing a Saints uniform, but his pairing with quarterback Drew Brees and New Orleans’ explosive wide receivers is intriguing.

The good news? A lot of what the Saints do is similar to what the Vikings did, so the adjustment for Peterson should be somewhat smooth.

But the question is not necessarily can the savvy veteran adjust to a new team, but exactly how much does he have left in the tank after suffering a torn meniscus and sprained LCL last season, limiting him to only three games and a career-low 72 yards (1.9 ypc)?

Peterson insists the doubt motivates him, but the reality is, he’s not getting any younger and his role is changing. He may not end up the sort of bell-cow back in New Orleans that he was in Minnesota, so how he combats his age, overcoming an injury and his entirely new surroundings will most definitely be worth watching.

