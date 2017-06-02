10 second-year NFL players poised for a breakout season

Many rookies enter the NFL with unparalleled or even unfair expectations, and then fail to live up to that billing. But one season does not generally make or break a player.

New York Giants safety Landon Collins is perhaps the best recent example of this, as he struggled throughout his rookie campaign only to catch fire and set historical marks during his sophomore season, very nearly winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

So, who will be the Landon Collins of 2017? Here’s a look at 10 second-year players who are poised for a breakout 2017 season.

10. Darian Thompson, safety, New York Giants

It seems somewhat ironic that in referencing Landon Collins to open this article, we immediately pinpoint another second-year Giants safety as a potential breakout star.

A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Thompson was supposed to join a talented Giants secondary and provide a ball-hawking, center fielder alongside the bone-crunching, run-stopping Collins. Unfortunately, a foot injury limited Thompson to only two games, and the Giants were never able to see the full potential of that tandem.

But for those who cover the team on a daily basis, the talent Thompson possesses is evident. Thompson is a true coverage safety capable of shutting down tight end seam routes — one of the team’s biggest area of concerns — and he is a turnover-creating machine. Above all else, he picked up the defense rapidly and become a leader in the secondary before ever stepping foot onto the field in a meaningful game.

If Collins can continue his progression at strong safety, there’s no telling how productive Thompson can be by fitting into a role that could not be more perfectly suited for him.

9. C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks

With the addition of Eddie Lacy — a true workhorse at running back — there may not be as many opportunities for C.J. Prosise as he would like. But that doesn’t mean the Seahawks won’t carve out a key role for him, because there’s no mistaking how dominant he looked at times last season.

Although he comes with some injury concerns, having been limited to only six games in 2016, Prosise has been soundly praised by his coaches for multiple reasons.

When he was healthy and on the field, Prosise showed the ability to make quick decisions, quick cuts and tally a good number of yards per carry (5.73). Even beyond that, he proved to be a legitimate threat out of the backfield, using his soft hands to haul in 17 passes for 208 yards.

That sort of dynamic play was never more evident than in a Week 10 game against the New England Patriots when Prosise gained 153 total yards from scrimmage. And it’s also why his coaches will ensure he’s a significant part of their offensive gameplan.

8. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns

A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Corey Coleman looked like the answer at wide receiver for the Browns early on. He hauled in seven receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns over his first two professional games, but then he suffered a broken hand in practice and his production fell off dramatically.

Add in lingering issues at quarterback for the Browns, and consistency became nearly impossible. The chemistry simply wasn’t there and playing wide receiver with a broken hand is far from easy (talk about stating the obvious).

Still, there’s no denying the sort of flashes Coleman showed at times — particularly early on — and the impressive athleticism he displayed. And while he never again topped 45 yards in a game after returning in Week 9, a little health and consistency at the quarterback position could go a long way in 2017.

7. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

After hauling in 36 receptions for 478 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2016, it’s hard to say Henry will “break out” given that he already has done so, to some degree. But those numbers, even with the continued presence of Antonio Gates, pale in comparison to what he could produce in 2017.

Coming out of college, Henry was already a well-polished route runner, and he only improved upon that after a year in the NFL. He also drastically cut into Gates’ offensive snaps, almost earning a 50-50 split.

With Gates soon turning 37 years old, it might be time for the Chargers to move in a younger direction. And while Henry won’t steal all of Gates’ snaps, it’s become clear he’s the tight end of the future in Los Angeles.

So long as Henry can remain healthy, he’ll not only supplant the future Hall of Famer, but he may also develop into one of the most dynamic tight ends in all of football.

6. Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills

There were several teams interested in snagging Shaq Lawson in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he ultimately went to the Bills at No. 19 overall and was expected to become a disruptive pass rusher out of the gate.

Injuries limited Lawson to only 10 games as a rookie, where he finished with just 13 tackles and two sacks. But despite the limited production, there were moments where it was obvious why he was so highly regarded.

Time may be what separates Lawson from his struggling rookie campaign and the player he can be. Playing under new head coach Sean McDermott, who comes with a defensive mindset, could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the 22-year-old.

With McDermott switching the defense back to a 4-3 from a 3-4, Lawson should have a better opportunity to rush the passer with his hand in the dirt.

“Oh man, a lot easier,” Lawson told NYup.com of the 4-3 defense. “The 3-4 was very difficult for me last year. I’m back with something I’m comfortable, back to a 4-3. It’s a lot easier.”

Comfort plus health could mean a big, big year for Lawson.

5. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

When the Giants originally drafted Paul Perkins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, many experts predicted he would take over as the team’s starter before the year was out.

As it turns out, they were all correct.

It took Perkins a few weeks to get his feet under him, but as the season wore on, it was clear just how talented he truly was. He was not only the Giants’ most healthy running back, but he was also their most explosive, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on a team that averaged only 3.5.

Out of the backfield, Perkins also carved out a niche with his hands, averaging 10.8 yards per reception — higher than even pass catcher Shane Vereen — and a catch rate of 62.5%.

Even prior to organized team activities, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo named Perkins the team’s starter, so we can expect to see big numbers out of the sophomore in 2017.

4. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins

In his final season at TCU, Josh Doctson hauled in 78 receptions for 1,738 yards and 14 touchdowns. And it was that sort of production that led the Redskins to invest a first-round pick in him.

Unfortunately, an Achilles’ injury limited Doctson to only two receptions for 66 yards as a rookie.

As unfortunate as that circumstance was for the potential NFC East star, there’s no doubt he’ll have an opportunity to play a big role in 2017. Both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon have departed Washington via free agency, which has created an opening for Doctson to burst through.

Doctson has declared himself 100 percent recovered from his injury, and early on in OTAs, he has looked very “impressive.”

“He’s been impressive,” head coach Jay Gruden told the team’s official website. “I think the big thing for him is the confidence in his Achilles and I think he’s got that right now. . . It looks like he can run down the field. He made a good catch down the sideline today and [he has] strong hands, we know that about him. Now we’ve just got to continue to put one day after another after another.”

So far this offseason, Doctson has taken both first-team and second-team reps, but it’s entirely possible that come Week 1, he’s starting alongside Terrelle Pryor.

3. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams invested quite a bit in order to trade up and selected quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but things weren’t exactly sparkling out of the gate.

Goff served as Case Keenum’s backup until Week 10, but even after taking over the reigns, his rookie struggles were painfully obvious.

In seven games, Goff completed only 54.6% of his passes for 1,098 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. At times, he looked completely lost and over-matched. Even at this point in OTAs, the Rams still won’t commit to him starting at quarterback in Week 1. Of course, that could just be a line used to help motivate the youngster.

The reality is, Goff still has some growing pains to endure, but there’s a reason he was the No. 1 overall pick. And based on his rookie season, he can only get better from here.

Goff expects to be the face of the Rams franchise and that alone show some maturity. He has the right mindset, but now he just needs to overcome some of his jitters. Once he does that, there’s no reason to believe he won’t develop into a solid NFL quarterback.

2. Carl Nassib, DE, Cleveland Browns

Carl Nassib saw his stock rise quite a bit prior to being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but a calf injury prior to training camp and a broken hand in Week 2 significantly limited the rookie’s production.

Although he managed to fight through 14 games, Nassib wasn’t nearly as impactful as some had anticipated. He recorded just 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks, failing to provide the sort of pass rush the Browns needed.

The good news for Nassib is that he’ll not only return healthy in 2017, but he will also benefit from a switch to a 4-3 defensive scheme — a system he’s far more familiar with and one that fits his style of play. Add in the fact that Myles Garrett will now play at the opposite end of the line, and it should provide Nassib with countless opportunities to rush the passer.

Will Nassib erupt for 15.5 sacks as he had during his senior season at Penn State? Probably not, but there’s little doubt he’ll be far more disruptive this season.

1. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was the obvious answer to cap off this list for multiple reasons. Not only is he an exceptional talent who would have made waves in the NFL right away if healthy, but he’ll now enter his second season with intimate knowledge of the NFL game and the Cowboys’ defensive system.

After suffering a devastating knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame — a torn ACL and MCL coupled with nerve damage — Smith was forced to sit out his entire rookie season as he rehabbed. But in doing so, he spent countless hours watching game film and studying.

Although he’s still not practicing on back-to-back days and likely won’t until the regular season, his coaches and teammates have acknowledged he’s well ahead of the curve. Beyond that, he’s carried an optimistic and uplifting attitude that will serve him well when he does finally step onto the field in a meaningful game.