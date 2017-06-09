10 undrafted rookies most likely to land on an NFL roster

Just because a player goes undrafted doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t made for the NFL.

From Kurt Warner to Warren Moon and John Randle to Victor Cruz, there have been plenty of success stories when it comes to undrafted players. Some have even gone on to have Hall of Fame careers.

There’s never a guarantee that an undrafted player will make a roster much less enjoy a long career, but it safe to assume some from each year will.

Here’s a look at 10 undrafted rookie free agents who are most likely to make an NFL roster this season.

10. Kenneth Olugbode, LB, Cleveland Browns

Not every undrafted free agent stands a good shot at making an NFL roster simply because of their skill. And that’s not to say Kenneth Olugbode isn’t talented — he is — but in some cases, team’s just have an extreme lack of depth at a certain position.

There’s likely a reason why Olugbode, who played college ball at Colorado, chose the Browns, and it’s a good business decision. Not only can Olugbode compete at inside linebacker and outside linebacker, but he could also excel on special teams, only adding to his value.

The reason Olugbode went undrafted is largely because of his size. At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, Olugbode would be considered a quite undersized NFL linebacker. But he’s strong against the run and put together his best season in 2016.

9. Robert Leff, OT, Green Bay Packers

Robert Leff wasn’t initially on this list after landing with the Atlanta Falcons, but following his release and subsequent signing with the Green Bay Packers, he made the jump.

The Falcons had moved Leff inside to guard, and the transition just didn’t work out. And although the Auburn product is versatile enough to play both guard and tackle, he primarily played tackle in 2016, which is likely why he struggled with the early transition.

In Green Bay, Leff is clearly listed as a tackle despite development obviously needed when it comes to pass protection. Still, his run blocking ability makes him an interesting option for any team willing to work with him on the outside.

Leff may end up far down on the depth chart, but the likelihood he sees the 53-man roster increased the moment he signed with Green Bay.

8. Ben Boulware, LB, Carolina Panthers

The appearance of Ben Boulware on this list may come as a surprise to some given the Carolina Panthers’ depth at linebacker, but even with nine listed on their current roster, it’s entirely possible only two get the boot.

Boulware has immediately made himself a coach and fan favorite in Carolina, sleeping in his car, showing up hours early for practice and basically doing anything and everything he can to carve out a place for himself.

That sort of determination and willingness won’t go overlooked, but it’s not even his best quality. The fact is, despite going undrafted, Boulware is a solid football player.

In 53 games at Clemson, where he was a two-year starter, Boulware recorded 352 tackles (26 for a loss), 8.5 sacks and five interceptions. In 2016, he also won Jack Lambert award as the nation’s best linebacker. Needless to say, so long as he plays well on special teams, it’ll be hard for the Panthers to part with him.

7. Daikiel Shorts, WR, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills may have drafted Zay Jones in the second round, but that certainly won’t prevent an undrafted wide receiver from making their final roster. When you consider the team passed on picking up Sammy Watkins’ fifth-year option, that seems to indicate some positions may be open.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds with a 4.60 40-yard dash, it’s easy to see why Daikiel Shorts went undrafted. However, he experienced a productive season at West Virginia in 2016 and has repeatedly shown he has good hands. That, of course, is an area Bills wide receivers have struggled. For what it’s worth, Shorts is confident in his chances to make it:

Bills rookie wide receiver Daikiel Shorts: "I didn't get drafted but I still got a great opportunity here in Buffalo" — John Murphy (@JohnMurphyShow) June 1, 2017

Bills rookie WR Daikiel Shorts: "I have to show I know the playbook and consistently do the little things" on how he can make the team. — John Murphy (@JohnMurphyShow) June 1, 2017

Shorts is raw, he needs to refine his route running and work on his speed, but a sure-handed wide receiver will always get a few looks in the NFL. And with the Bills’ depth not looking great beyond the 2017 season, Shorts certainly has an opportunity to stick.

6. Jarron Jones, DT, New York Giants

After losing Johnathan Hankins via free agency, the New York Giants went ahead and drafted Alabama’s Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round of the NFL Draft. Still, their quality of depth behind Tomlinson and Damon Harrison is somewhat suspect.

The team also has Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas on the roster, but neither have overwhelmed. Because of that, Jarron Jones appears to have made a solid business decision by signing with New York.

At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Jones has the sort of size required to compete at the position in the NFL and when healthy, proved at Notre Dame that he’s a more than capable run-stopper. And while he may not be a shoo-in, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the made the Giants’ 53-man roster out of training camp.

What’s more is that Jones is showing versatility. On Friday, he worked with the team’s offensive linemen, which has notoriously been an area of weakness for the Giants.

Giants rookie DT Jarron Jones (6-6, 316) is working with the offensive linemen today. Must be switching positions. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 9, 2017

If he shows he can play both sides, it will make it hard for the Giants to get rid of him.

