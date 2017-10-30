15 best remaining games on NFL schedule

Week 8 of the 2017 NFL regular season has passed, and we’ve reached the midway point of the season for many teams. Through eight weeks, there have been quite a few surprise and more than a handful of entertaining games. So what does the second half have in store for us?

Here’s a look at 15 of the best game remaining on the NFL schedule.

15. Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Nov. 30)

Although still somewhat early in the season, this Week 13 matchup between the Redskins and Cowboys could determine which (if any) team pushes the Eagles for the NFC East and which team has the upper-hand in the wild-card race. Beyond the potential playoff implications, this contest will feature cornerback Josh Norman going against wide receiver Dez Bryant in primetime. That alone makes it an exciting game. And with Dallas winning in Washington in Week 8, you know the Redskins will be hungry for revenge. They’ll have a better shot at it too if Ezekiel Elliott is not playing.

14. Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Dec. 10)

The Ravens appeared to be shaky, but a 40-0 win in Week 8 helped settle them. They also have a fairly manageable upcoming schedule. If they can continue their winning ways, that would set up a potentially meaningful AFC North battle in Week 14 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And even if that game doesn’t have a tremendous impact on the division, the Ravens and Steelers are huge rivals and tend to play entertaining games.

13. New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Sunday, Nov. 19)

A Week 11 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders was worth circling on your calendar when the NFL schedule was initially released. While the luster of the game has taken somewhat of a hit due to their respective issues, the game still has the potential to be entertaining and impactful. And while this may not be the AFC Championship Game preview many were envisioning before the season, the fact that the game will be played in Mexico City will add a fun and interesting element that will make it worth watching.

12. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 31)

Although it may not be the most intriguing AFC East battle left on the NFL schedule, a Week 17 game between the Bills and Dolphins carries all sorts of potential impact. Not only could it decide a divisional winner between Miami, Buffalo and New England, but more likely, it will determine an AFC wild-card spot. Needless to say, the surprising defensive struggles of the Patriots, coupled with respective strong starts by the Dolphins and Bills, have this game setting up to be an important one.

11. Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Dec. 25)

There are precious few non-divisional games on this list primarily because those carry the most impact, but that doesn’t necessarily mean others, including this non-conference game, aren’t worth watching. With quarterback Derek Carr making progress from his back injury, Oakland hopes to return to form in the coming weeks. The Eagles, meanwhile, have the best record in football. Toss in that this game will be played on Christmas — potentially in the snow — and it absolutely becomes worth watching.

10. Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, Dec. 17)

It’s becoming clear with each passing week that the NFC West will boil down to the Seahawks and the surprising Rams. And with Seattle having already defeated the Rams this season, their Week 15 battle could go a long way in determining a divisional winner. If the Seahawks can double up the Rams, that may punch their ticket into the playoffs as the NFC West champions. But if the Rams can pull off an upset in one of the hardest places to play, it will certainly make things much more interesting.

9. Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Dec. 10)

This game may not seem too intriguing with the Raiders sitting at 3-5 and at the bottom of the AFC West, but after they defeated the Chiefs in Week 7, the rematch has the potential to be meaningful. If Derek Carr can stay healthy and the Raiders can navigate the remaining AFC East portion of their schedule, the Week 14 rematch could determine the leader of the division going into the final quarter of the season. Oakland needs to pick it up following their loss to Buffalo, which we expect to happen.

8. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, Dec. 24)

The Carolina Panthers may also continue to be in the NFC South mix, but it sure seems like this game between Atlanta and New Orleans will figure heavily in the division. The Saints and Falcons are set to meet twice over a three-week span (they also play on Dec. 7) and it’s entirely possible the division will be decided over that series of games. Even if it’s not, this Week 16 battle potentially sets the stage for a Week 17 battle between the Falcons and Panthers that could determine the division or a wild-card spot.

