15 biggest disappointments of NFL Week 14

Whether it was a matter of players going down with injuries, failing to produce, or teams blowing games, there were plenty of disappointments in Week 14 of the NFL. We saw the Browns do their usual thing, a fight between a player and fans in Jacksonville, and even league officials not protecting a player the way they should have.

Here’s a look at the 15 biggest disappointments from Week 14.

Cleveland Browns

This was it. This was the chance. The Browns were at home and entered the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead on the Green Bay Packers. Brett Hundley isn’t exactly an outstanding quarterback, and it seemed unlikely that he’d be able to drag the Packers back from two scores down. This is the Browns, though, and with the Browns all things are possible as long as they’re negative things. A game-tying touchdown with 17 seconds left was followed by a horrible DeShone Kizer overtime interception, and that was that. 0-16 seems more likely than ever.

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Carr and the Raiders finally had a chance to make up for most of their tumultuous season. They had the Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head with the opportunity to move ahead of them in the standings — a scenario that seemed impossible even a month ago. The Chiefs’ defense hadn’t been performing well, which should have led to Carr feasting. He didn’t. He was picked off twice while throwing for 211 yards and one touchdown. They didn’t score in the game until garbage time, which was also where he ran up his yardage total. How bad was Carr? He fell on the sword for his performance in this one.

NFL concussion protocol — again

The sight of Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage twitching on the field was shocking and frightening. His response to a big hit seemed like possible symptom of a traumatic brain injury, and Savage did come out of the game to go through the concussion protocol. That worked as designed until Savage was somehow allowed to return to the game minutes later before ultimately being pulled again for good. The NFL simply must answer as to how someone who was visibly shaking on the field in plain sight of a referee walked back on the field a few moments later after receiving medical clearance. How can anyone say the system works if something like that can happen right in front of everyone, especially when it happens far too regularly?

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles

Blount had a second straight down week, this time against the Los Angeles Rams. Jay Ajayi hasn’t exactly been great for Blount’s personal production, as the former Miami Dolphin got the bulk of the action — and the yardage — in Week 14. Blount only got seven carries and didn’t make good on them, coming up with only 12 total yards. Ajayi looks like he might be taking over the lead back role, which will be disappointing to Blount, who has done serviceable work this year.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

Coach Mike Mularkey admitted after the Titans’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals that his quarterback was playing on an injured knee, which explains a lot. Mariota was bad again on Sunday, throwing for only 159 yards and no scores in the loss. He turned the ball over twice, and those interceptions were key in allowing Arizona to win the game. Mariota has been on this list quite a bit recently. Perhaps his health — he’s dealt with hamstring and knee injuries this season — is a reason why.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins

Cousins on Sunday became the latest victim of a steadily improving Los Angeles Charger defense. Cousins went 15-for-27 for only 151 yards, throwing one touchdown and one fairly brutal interception. The Redskins are more or less done at 5-8, so this wasn’t a particularly damaging defeat, but Cousins has a lot to play for. He’s due to become a free agent. And while opinions are pretty well baked in on him at this point, he can’t afford to struggle too much down the stretch.

Ending of Jaguars-Seahawks game

Seattle has, at times in the past, not exactly lost with grace and class. That happened again on Sunday. Things really kicked off when Michael Bennett inexplicably went for the low block as the Jaguars moved into their victory formation. Things got worse, though, as Jacksonville fans began throwing things at Quinton Jefferson, which nearly sparked an all-out brawl. Nobody really came out looking good at the end of this one.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks

Seattle’s touchdown machine suddenly stopped working on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Graham enteredd the game hot, having scored at least one touchdown in four consecutive games and seven of his last eight. Not only did he not score a touchdown on Sunday, but Graham was held without a reception for the first time in three years. Ultimately, Russell Wilson was simply looking elsewhere, and the Jaguars did a good job — not that it’ll be any consolation to him.

Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings

Minnesota’s eight-game win streak was halted by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the fact that they were able to bottle up the Viking run game was a big reason why. Murray has been a consistently strong contributor to the Minnesota offense since roughly October, but he didn’t get it going here, with only 14 yards on nine carries. That forced Case Keenum to make plays. The QB couldn’t quite make enough, resulting in Minnesota’s first defeat since Oct. 1.

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers

Olsen was back in action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but didn’t have much to offer. He had one brief moment where he left the game to have his problematic foot checked, but he returned to action. Even so, he was targeted only once and didn’t make any catches. Minnesota limited Carolina’s passing game, but the issue of Olsen and Cam Newton not quite being in sync dates back to his first attempt to return from injury. Hopefully it’s just a rust issue.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals had been playing pretty good ball over the past month. They had beaten the Broncos and Browns, and they were leading the Steelers on Monday Night Football until blowing that game. They had a good opportunity to inch back into contention with a matchup against the Bears at home, and they blew it. The Bengals allowed 33 points to what was one of the league’s least productive offense entering the game. They surrendered 482 yards to a team that entered the game last in the league with 275.8 yards per game. They allowed 232 rushing yards and couldn’t stop Jordan Howard or Tarik Cohen, who both had big games. On offense, Andy Dalton couldn’t get anything going, while A.J. Green did very little. Overall, the injuries from Monday night’s brutal game against Pittsburgh may have caught up to Cincinnati in this one.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense

Just like the Bengals, the Steelers may have been feeling the effects of a rough Monday night game. Pittsburgh, previously the No. 4-ranked scoring defense, allowed 38 points to a pretty pathetic Baltimore offense. They couldn’t stop Alex Collins, who rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. Joe Flacco tied a season high in passing yards. The defense didn’t record a sack in the game despite being second in the league in sacks entering the contest. Luckily their offense was able to outscore Baltimore. They sure look like they already miss Ryan Shazier.

Dontae Johnson, CB, 49ers

DeAndre Hopkins turned in one of the biggest games of the weekend for a wide receiver with 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He can partly thank Dontae Johnson for that. Pro Football Focus graded Johnson out at a lowly 26.8 out of 100. They say he allowed nine catches out of 10 balls to his zone for 140 yards and a touchdown. On top of that, he was called for three penalties. He simply could not hang with Nuk.

New York Giants’ defense

The Giants entered Week 14 allowing the most yards per game in the NFL (390.8), so seeing them give up big plays is somewhat expected. Still, what happened on Sunday was just unforgivable. The Giants’ defense allowed three plays of 50 yards or more to the Dallas Cowboys. Rod Smith had an 81-yard touchdown; Dez Bryant had a 50-yard TD; and Cole Beasley broke a 54-yard play. These plays mostly came on catches and runs where the Giants’ linebackers and secondary just allowed Dallas’ receivers/backs to get behind them. That’s been the story of the season for the Giants’ defense, and it’s an embarrassing one.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

Eli Manning’s return to the starting role didn’t end up doing much for Shepard, who was suffocated by the Dallas defense. He got three targets and caught two of them for a total of 16 yards, his second-worst game of the season and worst output overall in two months. The Cowboys were up for this one, and Shepard was always going to have a rough time, but this was a really disappointing showing — especially when you consider that he and Manning have linked up nicely this year.