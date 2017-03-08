Report: 49ers’ Brian Hoyer signing does not rule out move for Kirk Cousins

The addition of Brian Hoyer does not necessarily mean that the San Francisco 49ers are finished trying to upgrade the quarterback position.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Wednesday that there is still a chance that the 49ers could move for a top quarterback such as Kirk Cousins even after adding Hoyer.

Someone very close to Kyle Shanahan tells me: No way Brian Hoyer signing precludes move for frontline QB. Kirk Cousins chatter not dead yet. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 8, 2017

Hoyer simply isn’t a franchise quarterback or a long-term solution to their issues at the position, and San Francisco probably knows that. Cousins would be a much better option, and this might not change their hopes of getting him. Hoyer may ultimately be a stopgap option for a year or so until the Niners can get the quarterback they really want.