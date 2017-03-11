Kyle Shanahan: 49ers will ‘continue to look’ for quarterbacks

The San Francisco 49ers have already added on quarterback, but don’t expect that to mean they’re finished assessing the market.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that the 49ers are still looking at all potential avenues to get another quarterback, as they only have two on the roster.

“We’ll continue to look,” Shanahan said Friday, via Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. “You rarely take just two guys into a camp. So I have a pretty good feeling we will add more. I don’t know whether that’ll be through free agency or the draft, but there’s every avenue possible. We don’t limit ourselves to anything.”

The obvious rumor would be Kirk Cousins, who certain sources believe is still on the table for the 49ers. More realistically, they’ll probably add a backup or a young quarterback to add depth.