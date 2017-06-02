Report: 49ers may cut NaVorro Bowman

The San Francisco 49ers may end up cutting NaVorro Bowman. And if they followed the advice of one reporter, the linebacker would be cut before you can finish reading this.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat’s Grant Cohn wrote a column Friday in which he explained why Bowman should be released by the team.

Cohn says Bowman has been struggling ever since suffering his initial knee injury in the Super Bowl. He says the linebacker struggled at OTAs, making it clear the team needs to move on.

Bowman, a third-round pick by the Niners in 2010, is a four-time All-Pro player. He even was named All-Pro in 2015 after returning from his major knee injury. But Bowman suffered a torn Achilles’ last season, and apparently that’s taking its toll.

Bowman signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with $20 million guaranteed last year, coming off his All-Pro season in 2015. But after the latest injury and with the way he’s looking now, Cohn believes it’s best for the Niners to part way with him now.

San Francisco drafted Reuben Foster in the first round of the draft with the expectation that he will take over the team’s defense before long.