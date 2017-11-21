pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

49ers leaving door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start vs. Seahawks?

November 21, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers won their first game of the season before the bye week thanks in part to solid play from C.J. Beathard, but it may not have been enough for the rookie quarterback to keep his job.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch left the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch later said the plan is for Garoppolo to be the team’s starter in the future, but Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area was left with the impression that Beathard has earned at least another week under center.

Niners fans don’t have a lot to be excited for this season, so they likely want to see Garoppolo take snaps as soon as possible. However, there is no need to rush with San Francisco nowhere near playoff contention. Shanahan likely wants to make sure Garoppolo has a full understanding of the offense before throwing him into the mix.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus