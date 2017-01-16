Report: 49ers focusing their efforts on hiring Kyle Shanahan

With Josh McDaniels having confirmed on Monday that he will remain with the New England Patriots in 2017, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly zeroing in on Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach.

The 49ers announced over the weekend that they interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable for the job, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Shanahan is their top target now.

49ers are – and have been – honing in on hiring Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan as their HC, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2017

Shanahan, whose father Mike was the offensive coordinator in San Francisco before he became a two-time Super Bowl winning head coach with the Denver Broncos, is currently preparing to call plays for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. That means he may not be available for a few weeks, but that is reportedly not going to deter the Niners.

The 49ers currently have the only remaining head coaching vacancy in the league, and there was once a time when Shanahan was considered the hottest name on the market. Shanahan reportedly preferred another job that has already been filled.