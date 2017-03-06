Report: 49ers interested in Mike Glennon

As the best quarterback in a very shallow free agent class of them, Mike Glennon is getting a whole lot of attention, and another team may be interested in his services.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers have interest in Glennon, and that interest dates back to last season. She also points out that Glennon’s collegiate quarterbacks coach, Dana Bible, also mentored Matt Ryan, whom 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan just went to a Super Bowl with in Atlanta.

San Francisco needs a quarterback. They will not have a single one on their roster when free agency opens with Colin Kaepernick electing to opt out of his deal.

Glennon will draw a wide range of interest from quarterback-needy teams. Owing to his status as the best quarterback in a weak group, he may make himself a lot of money somewhere.