49ers interested in Patriots LB coach Brian Flores for DC job

Kyle Shanahan apparently has interest in hiring one of the coaches he’ll be opposing in the Super Bowl.

FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer said on Sunday that Shanahan, who will be the next San Francisco 49ers head coach, has interest in New England Patriots linebacker coach Brian Flores for the Niners defensive coordinator job.

Flores, 35, has been with the Patriots since 2004. He started off as a scouting assistant, then worked as a scout before becoming a coach on the team, first on special teams and then on defense. He’s in his first season as the team’s linebackers coach. Prior to that, Flores coached the team’s safeties.