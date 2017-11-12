Report: 49ers aiming to have Jimmy Garoppolo start Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping they landed their franchise quarterback of the future when they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo, but fans are likely going to have to wait at least two more weeks to see their team’s newest addition in action.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are planning to have Garoppolo start in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Niners host the New York Giants on Sunday before having a bye week, so it makes sense that Garoppolo would use the time off to get up to speed.

While Garoppolo is not expected to start until after the bye, he will serve as rookie C.J. Beathard’s primary backup on Sunday for the second consecutive week. Should Beathard go down with an injury, Garoppolo would be called upon.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has hinted that Garoppolo may not play at all in 2017, but it would be tough to keep the 26-year-old on the bench. The 49ers have yet to win a game this season, and their fans are in desperate need of some excitement.