Report: 49ers to give Kyle Shanahan control over roster

The San Francisco 49ers are still seeking a general manager, but the role might be redefined upon Kyle Shanahan’s arrival.

Shanahan is widely expected to become the team’s head coach after the Atlanta Falcons season is over, but according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the team may recalibrate its GM search to account for personnel control being handed to the coach.

49ers prepared to re-open their GM search if need be; if Kyle Shanahan takes HC job as expected he'd likely get roster/personnel control too — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 22, 2017

If the 49ers wanted a powerful GM, they probably would have hired one before making a decision on their head coach. Shanahan’s arrival is only a matter of time, and it sounds like he’ll be getting a lot of power within the organization when he gets there.