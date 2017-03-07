Report: 49ers are ‘likely’ to acquire Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins may remain with Washington and play under the franchise tag once again in 2017, but that could be his last season with the team — if he even makes it that far.

Michael Silver of NFL.com said Tuesday that he considers it “more likely than not” that Cousins will end up with the San Francisco 49ers, whether it happens via trade this year or free agency next offseason.

If Washington believes Cousins is going to walk in a year, they might be better off trying to trade him now. The 49ers are desperate for a quarterback, and there’s a chance they would consider trading the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft with how high Kyle Shanahan is said to be on Cousins.

Cousins is set to earn nearly $24 million in 2017, and some reports have made it seem like he has no intention of remaining in Washington beyond that.