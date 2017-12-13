49ers player says Jimmy Garoppolo has become leader of team

Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be having a big impact on the culture of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has won both of his starts for his new team, and his impact goes beyond simple on-field matters. According to one unnamed 49ers player, Garoppolo has taken full control of the locker room and emerged as a legitimate team leader only a few months into his tenure with the team.

From a #49ers player on Jimmy Garoppolo: "He is the leader right now. It’s not just on the offense, it’s the whole team." — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) December 13, 2017

For whatever it’s worth, Garoppolo has been getting consistently rave reviews from inside the Niners organization. It’s safe to say that he’s the centerpiece of their plans going forward after the way he’s started.