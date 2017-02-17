49ers may pursue Brian Hoyer, Matt Schaub

The San Francisco 49ers have been mentioned as having interest in Matt Schaub, and another quarterback potentially in the mix for them is Brian Hoyer.

The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows, who is a plugged-in 49ers reporter, hosted a Q&A earlier this week and was asked about San Francisco’s short-term plans for a QB.

In his response, Barrows said he expects new head coach Kyle Shanahan to add a combination of veterans and rookies. He specifically mentioned Hoyer or Schaub — or both — as potential additions for the Niners.

A report two weeks ago said that Shanahan was likely to bring in Schaub, potentially as the team’s starter. Schaub turns 36 in June and has only thrown 113 passes over the past three seasons since becoming a backup after his career with the Texans took a downturn.

Hoyer, 31, spent the first part of his career as a backup, but he earned starting time with the Browns, Texans and Bears in recent years, and has put up some respectable numbers. He has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 26 interceptions during his career.

