Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Report: 49ers could pursue Kirk Cousins

January 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kirk Cousins

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will have no shortage if suitors of the Washington Redskins decline to use their exclusive franchise tag on him.

One of those suitors, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, would be the San Francisco 49ers. That’s in part because of the presence of incoming coach Kyle Shanahan.

Cousins played a few games as Washington’s quarterback in 2012 and 2013, when Shanahan was Washington’s offensive coordinator.

The 49ers will need a quarterback, with Colin Kaepernick unlikely to be the solution. However, it sounds rather unlikely that Cousins will hit the open market, so much as Shanahan and the Niners might like him in the fold, it sounds like they may not get a shot at him.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus