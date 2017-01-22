Report: 49ers could pursue Kirk Cousins

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will have no shortage if suitors of the Washington Redskins decline to use their exclusive franchise tag on him.

One of those suitors, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, would be the San Francisco 49ers. That’s in part because of the presence of incoming coach Kyle Shanahan.

Discussed Kyle Shanahan with @MikeSilver on #NFLGameDay: Expect #49ers to make a run at Kirk Cousins if #Redskins don’t exclusive tag him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Cousins played a few games as Washington’s quarterback in 2012 and 2013, when Shanahan was Washington’s offensive coordinator.

The 49ers will need a quarterback, with Colin Kaepernick unlikely to be the solution. However, it sounds rather unlikely that Cousins will hit the open market, so much as Shanahan and the Niners might like him in the fold, it sounds like they may not get a shot at him.