49ers to release Brian Hoyer, who could sign with Patriots

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with the New England Patriots on Monday night, and as a corresponding move, they apparently will be releasing Brian Hoyer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported news of the Garoppolo trade, also reported that the 49ers will release Hoyer.

The Niners signed Hoyer in the offseason to a two-year, $12 million deal. He did not play as well as the Niners had hoped he would, as he threw for just four touchdowns and four interceptions while going winless.

One interesting twist to San Francisco releasing Hoyer is where he may end up. The Patriots traded third-string QB Jacoby Brissett to Indy before the season, and now they just dealt their second-string QB to San Francisco. They have a need for a backup, and Hoyer seems like a perfect fit.

Hoyer signed with the Patriots in 2009 and played with them for three seasons before moving on and eventually spending a few years as a starter in the league.