Friday, February 24, 2017

49ers sign DT Earl Mitchell to four-year deal

February 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Earl Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers are already getting to work on spending some of the small fortune they have saved under the salary cap.

The Niners signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a four-year, $16 million deal on Friday, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says he will earn $5.5 million in 2017.

Mitchell was released by the Miami Dolphins last week and had visits with the Seahawks and Broncos before deciding to sign with San Francisco. He will rotate up front with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner as part of the Niners’ new 4-3 defense.

Mitchell had 17 tackles in nine games last season.


