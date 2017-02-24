49ers sign DT Earl Mitchell to four-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers are already getting to work on spending some of the small fortune they have saved under the salary cap.

The Niners signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell to a four-year, $16 million deal on Friday, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says he will earn $5.5 million in 2017.

Mitchell was due $4m from the Dolphins, who cut him last week. Now gets $5.5m in 2017. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 25, 2017

Mitchell was released by the Miami Dolphins last week and had visits with the Seahawks and Broncos before deciding to sign with San Francisco. He will rotate up front with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner as part of the Niners’ new 4-3 defense.

Mitchell had 17 tackles in nine games last season.