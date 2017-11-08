pixel 1
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

49ers leave open possibility to start Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 10

November 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could be getting closer to starting at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Wednesday that he expects rookie C.J. Beathard to start on Sunday against the New York Giants. However, he left open the possibility for a change in plans.

Garoppolo was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots last Monday night. He dressed and served as the team’s backup in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan, who is in his first year as the team’s head coach, said last week he was making no promises that Garoppolo would even play at all for the team this season. But with his squad still winless, he could be tempted to play Tom Brady’s former backup, especially when facing a 1-7 team like New York.

