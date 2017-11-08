49ers leave open possibility to start Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 10

Jimmy Garoppolo could be getting closer to starting at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Wednesday that he expects rookie C.J. Beathard to start on Sunday against the New York Giants. However, he left open the possibility for a change in plans.

Kyle Shanahan said he expects C.J. Beathard to start on Sunday vs. NY Giants. Jimmy Garoppolo, again, will be the only other QB in uniform for #49ers. But Shanahan said he reserves the right to change his mind. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 8, 2017

Kyle Shanahan didn't outright name a starting QB for this week. Leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start vs. Giants. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 8, 2017

Garoppolo was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots last Monday night. He dressed and served as the team’s backup in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan, who is in his first year as the team’s head coach, said last week he was making no promises that Garoppolo would even play at all for the team this season. But with his squad still winless, he could be tempted to play Tom Brady’s former backup, especially when facing a 1-7 team like New York.