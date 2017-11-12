49ers WR Marquise Goodwin shares heartbreaking news about death of baby son
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with much more on his mind than usual.
The wide receiver revealed on Instagram after the game that his family lost their newborn son due to pregnancy/birth complications. The caption and photo Goodwin shared on Instagram are heartbreaking.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.
Despite the tragedy, Goodwin somehow was able to suit up and play. He even caught an 83-yard touchdown. He gave a point to the sky and got down on one knee and prayed after scoring.
Marquise Goodwin scored this emotional 83-yard touchdown just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their newborn baby boy due to complications during pregnancy. (h/t @MaioccoNBCS) pic.twitter.com/zTrqhNBNQc
Goodwin showed a lot of courage by playing after going through that heartbreaking experience.