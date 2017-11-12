49ers WR Marquise Goodwin shares heartbreaking news about death of baby son

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with much more on his mind than usual.

The wide receiver revealed on Instagram after the game that his family lost their newborn son due to pregnancy/birth complications. The caption and photo Goodwin shared on Instagram are heartbreaking.

Despite the tragedy, Goodwin somehow was able to suit up and play. He even caught an 83-yard touchdown. He gave a point to the sky and got down on one knee and prayed after scoring.

Marquise Goodwin scored this emotional 83-yard touchdown just hours after he and his wife, Morgan, lost their newborn baby boy due to complications during pregnancy. (h/t @MaioccoNBCS) pic.twitter.com/zTrqhNBNQc — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 13, 2017

Goodwin showed a lot of courage by playing after going through that heartbreaking experience.