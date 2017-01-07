5 big questions entering the NFL wild-card round

The 2016 NFL regular season has officially come and gone, and only 12 teams remain. Four of those teams have a bye in the first weekend of the playoffs, leaving us with eight teams and four games.

Can one of these teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy? Better yet, can they even escape the first round of the postseason?

We’ll take a look at those possibilities by examining the five biggest questions entering the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

5. Can Lions running back Zach Zenner provide enough ground support?

Zach Zenner was a human highlight reel at South Dakota State, where he ripped off three consecutive 2,000-plus yard seasons. Despite that, he went undrafted in 2015 and ultimately signed with the Detroit Lions, where he was relegated to a deep reserve role.

Zenner saw very little action during his rookie season and was used sparingly in 2016 with the sole exception of a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. That remained the case until Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick suffered injuries and rookie Dwayne Washington couldn’t get anything going.

Over the final four games of the regular season, Zenner saw his usage increase steadily. It was only a bit here and there at first, but with each passing game, Zenner became more and more important offensively. And as his workload increase, so did the quality of his production.

As of Week 17, Zenner was the new starting running back for Detroit, and he rewarded the Lions with a 110-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers. It wasn’t enough to get the win, but it was enough for the Lions to develop faith in their young back going into the playoffs.

“He really does a great job reading the play, seeing the hole, great vision, feeling the flow of the play and just attacking,” Lions guard Larry Warford told The Detroit News. “He doesn’t get fancy with it. I think that’s a sign of a great back and he’s doing a great job back there.”

There’s no doubt the Lions can move the ball effectively with the arm of Matthew Stafford, and their defense isn’t too shabby either. Their sole issue has been the ineffectiveness of their running game — especially in the absence of their top backs — and that makes Zenner one of the most important players on the field.

If the Lions have a legitimate run in them, Zenner will have to carry the load. And at least right now, he seems completely up to the task for Saturday’s game against Seattle.

4. Will Aaron Rodgers remain hot for the Packers?

After a four-game losing streak during the middle of the NFL season dropped the Packers to 4-6, there were many questions about whether Green Bay was toast. Many also wondered whether Aaron Rodgers had completely lost it.

Well, much like he did when he told people to “R-E-L-A-X,” Rodgers was not worried and essentially promised his team would win out. They did just that.

The Packers won six in a row, riding Rodgers’ hot hand along the way.

The former NFL and Super Bowl MVP has thrown for over 300 yards in three of those six games, while putting up an incredibly impressive 18 touchdowns with no interceptions. Rodgers has even rushed for a score. Meanwhile, the Packers have scored at least 30 points in each of their past four games, and their once embarrassing defense is allowing just 18.7 points per game during their winning streak.

Rodgers’ shaky start to the season put him in a spot where it will be difficult for him to compete with Matt Ryan, Tom Brady or Dak Prescott for NFL MVP, but getting hot at the right time could have the Packers prepared to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

3. Will rookie Paul Perkins ignite Giants’ lacking ground game?

The New York Giants had gone almost a full calendar year without a 100-yard rusher until rookie Paul Perkins gained 102 yards on 21 carries in a Week 17 victory over the Washington Redskins.

It was, obviously, Perkins’ first career 100-yard day and it helped propel Big Blue to a win they seemed desperate to achieve despite already having clinched a wild-card spot.

But perhaps head coach Ben McAdoo is a genius in disguise. While the game itself had no bearing on the standings, McAdoo was insistent that the Giants needed to get something going on the offensive side of the ball before the playoffs began. So with that burden on their shoulders, the team started Perkins over veteran Rashad Jennings.

In the end, it was mission accomplished.

Perkins is an agile, speedy and shifty running back who has solid field vision and enough patience to wait for holes to open up. But whether or not he can repeat that 100-yard performance against some of the league’s better defenses — at least defenses better than Washington’s — remains to be seen.

Ultimately, having a productive ground game will be a necessity for the Giants. Their offense has struggled all season, failing to score more than 30-plus points in any of their 16 games, and quarterback Eli Manning appears to be a shell of his former self. Part of the reason for that has been their lack of a run game, allowing opposing defenses to leave two safeties high, while still generating a pass rush with only four down linemen.

In order for Big Blue’s offense to match their defense, Perkins will need to continue his recent hot streak. If not, the 11-5 Giants may be sent back to East Rutherford in short order. They will face Green Bay’s 8th-rated rush defense on Sunday.

2. Can the Miami Dolphins’ defense keep them in competition?

As the saying goes, defense wins championships, so if Miami is going to make a playoff run, it will have to be because of their defense — a defense that was inconsistent in 16 games this season.

Miami’s defense enters the postseason having allowed nearly 24 points per game during the regular season, which ranks as one of the worst marks among all teams to reach the postseason. The Dolphins also finished 29th in total defense in the regular season, allowing 382.6 yards per game.

Unfortunately for Miami, their points allowed average, which placed them 18th in the regular season, is a bit of a deceiving number. They held the Los Angeles Rams to 10 points, the New York Jets to 36 points in two games and the San Francisco 49ers to 23 points, which helped down that total.

On the flip side, there is a glimmer of hope for the Dolphins. Although they didn’t see a lot of playoff teams during the regular season, they did see a couple, and they did well by holding the Pittsburgh Steelers to 15 points and the Seattle Seahawks to 12 points.

It’s ultimately a toss-up for Miami. If their defense plays the way it did against the Steelers and Seahawks, anything is possible. But if they play the way they did in two games against the New England Patriots (66 points), the Tennessee Titans (30 points) or the Baltimore Ravens (38 points), things could get a lot more dicey.

1. Who will step up: Brock Osweiler or Connor Cook?

In what is the most obvious possible conclusion to this list, the major X-factors for both the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders will be the play of their quarterbacks — or what remains of their quarterbacks, that is.

The Raiders are a good football team. A very good football team. And with Derek Carr, they had a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. And then Carr went down with a broken leg.

They still had a bit of a shot with quarterback Matt McGloin taking over, and McGloin made sure the fans knew it. But then he went down with a shoulder injury.

Enter rookie quarterback Connor Cook, who will now start Oakland’s first playoff game since 2002.

A fourth-round pick by the Raiders out of Michigan State, Cook knows a little something about big games and pressure situations. He is a two-time Big Ten Championship Game MVP, the 2014 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP, and he led his team to a Cotton Bowl win a year ago.

Yes, the NFL is a very different animal and this will certainly be a trial by fire, but stranger things have happened. Either way, there’s no denying he’s become the ultimate and most meaningful X-factor for the Raiders in the playoffs. There isn’t even a close second.

It’s hard to expect much from a player who’s only attempted 21 career passes in the NFL and will be making his first career start in a playoff game, but Cook will have to put the jitters aside and rely on the hands of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

The Texans are similarly in a spot they don’t want to be when it comes to their quarterback.

With the highly-paid Brock Osweiler struggling, Houston head coach Bill O’Brien made the switch to Tom Savage in Week 15. Initially, the swap yielded positive results, with the Texans dropping both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, in Week 17, Savage suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans and had to leave the game. Accordingly, he will not be available during the wild-card round of the playoffs.

O’Brien could have made the move to veteran Brandon Weeden against the Raiders, but will instead go back to Osweiler, who has more interceptions (16) than touchdown passes (15) this season.

The good news for the Raiders and Texans? One of them has to win despite their issues at quarterback. How far that team goes after the wild-card round however, is the ultimate question. Either way, there’s a lot of pressure on both Cook and Osweiler.