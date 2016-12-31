5 hottest NFL head coaching candidates

As many former coaches and players could tell you, the NFL stands for “not for long” for a reason. That’s a lesson a few now ex-head coaches have already figured out this season.

Before even reaching Black Monday, several NFL teams started making changes. Whether it was the Jacksonville Jaguars terminating Gus Bradley, the Los Angeles Rams firing Jeff Fisher, or the Buffalo Bills saying adios to Rex Ryan, it’s clear that more than a handful of positions will soon be up for grabs.

With the official end to the regular season now less than a week away, here’s an early look at five of the hottest head coaching candidates.

5. Teryl Austin, Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin has been fringe head coaching candidate for a few years now, but it appears 2017 could (and should) finally be the year he breaks through.

Many expected Austin to be hired as a head coach in 2015, a few months removed from the Lions’ remarkable defensive turnaround, but that never materialized. Two years later, the Lions are still relatively sound on defense (although not as dominant as they were in 2014), and Austin now has the added luxury of experience. He’s had some head coaching interviews, knows what to expect, and he is personable enough to warrant consideration from any team in need.

“I know I’m ready for a job. Somebody’s going to figure it out; that’s how I look at it,” Austin told the Detroit Free Press during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) earlier this year.

Although some interest in Austin has likely been to satisfy the league’s Rooney Rule, he remains confident that a team is going to recognize his potential and give him a chance. In fact, he thought two teams were ready to do just that a year ago, but neither panned out.

The one major benefit Austin brings to the table is his ability to sync a team. He helps match his defensive gameplans with those of the offensive coordinator, which is a key component for any head coach.

The one remaining hurdle Austin faces is his ability to construct a full coaching staff — something that reportedly worried owners and general managers a year ago at this time.

4. Jim Schwartz, Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz can be an abrasive guy. And while that’s not necessarily a good thing during interviews, the blunt honesty can be an asset for a head coach.

Of course, that won’t be the most difficult thing Schwartz has to overcome as he seeks a second opportunity as a head coach; he’ll need to explain away his 29-52 record with the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.

Luckily for Schwartz, the retro phase is alive and well in the NFL, and retread head coaches aren’t frowned upon like they once were. The success Tom Coughlin had with the New York Giants after leaving the Jags helped kill that stereotype, and Jack Del Rio’s resurgence in Oakland helps the case for all retreads.

“Obviously there’s talk out there of the two coordinators,” Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told NJ.com of Schwartz and offensive coordinator Frank Reich. “I was in that spot once. I think that obviously they would be great candidates.

“In Schwartz’s case, he’s been there before. He understands it.”

Schwartz is sort of an acquired taste and not expected to be beloved. He clashed with fans and also can have harsh things to say about his players. Still, a team looking for a defensive improvement can dial him up. At worst, Schwartz can continue building the momentum he generated in Philly, where the defense went from 28th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed in 2015 to 12th and 18th in his first season on the job.

3. Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator

Now 37, it appears that Kyle Shanahan has finally hit the time to step out from behind his father’s shadow and become a head coach.

Shanahan has excelled as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, save for his one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns (2014), and never has that been more evident than this season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only has Shanahan positioned quarterback Matt Ryan for a run at the league’s MVP award, but the nine-year offensive coordinator has completely turned Atlanta’s offense around, taking it from 21st in the league in points scored a season ago to first in the league this season.

But the Falcons aren’t just putting a ton of points on the board, they’re doing it by dominating opposing defenses entirely. In addition to ranking first in the league in points scored, they are also second in yards gained.

With a solid defensive coordinator and a like mind as his offensive coordinator, there’s a lot Shanahan can bring to the table as a head coach. And barring something completely unforeseen, he’ll finally have that opportunity in 2017.

2. Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator

It seems quite possible that Josh McDaniels will move on from the New England Patriots this offseason.

Despite his previous failures as Denver Broncos head coach (2009-2010), which stemmed more from his control of personnel than any actual coaching deficiencies, McDaniels is among the hottest of all coaching candidates. And why not? Save for that brief stint in Denver, all the guy has ever done is win.

With five AFC championships and four Super Bowl titles under his belt, not to mention the nearly two decades worth of tutelage from Bill Belichick, McDaniels represents a relatively young mind with a solid grasp of the game. He’s a great motivator, a great play-caller and, by all accounts, a great person.

That’s not to say McDaniels, 40, is flawless, however. He’s garnered a lot of attention from teams in need of a new head coach in recent years, but has come up blank each time. Part of that could be his desire to control personnel, but perhaps he’s just not a great interviewee.

“Great mind for the game. He’s just like [Kyle] Shanahan from that perspective. Great play-caller, great game-planner and actually a pretty decent guy to talk to. But he tried to pull that ‘Little Bill’ act in Denver, and it flopped like most of Belichick’s assistants,” one NFC executive recently told Bleacher Report.

Either way, McDaniels is all but guaranteed a second chance as a head coach in 2017, and reports suggest he will leave New England for a head coaching gig.

1. Tom Coughlin, former New York Giants head coach

It’s amazing to think that at 71 years old and after a full season away from the sideline, Tom Coughlin remains one of the hottest NFL coaching commodities. But that’s exactly how things are shaping up with Coughlin having already drawn interest from both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

In the aftermath of firing Gus Bradley, Jaguars general manager David Caldwell immediately mentioned Coughlin as a potential fit. And within a week, the two sides were face-to-face and discussing potential positions, including the possibility of Coughlin joining the Jaguars’ football operations department.

Neither of those things happened however, and at least for now, the two sides have “moved on.”

Despite that, Coughlin will remain a potential head coaching candidate for several other teams, including the aforementioned Bills, who recently fired Rex Ryan after only two seasons as the team’s coach.

As a two-time Super Bowl champion and with a history of success with two separate franchises, Coughlin is one of the most decorated head coaches available. He has a lifetime in the game, clearly loves the role, and even at 71, is as energetic as ever.

Coughlin will land a job if he truly wants one, but at his age, it’s clear he’ll want it to be the perfect situation for both him and his family.