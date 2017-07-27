Aaron Donald could hold out of training camp?

It won’t be “Hard Knocks” this time around, but the Los Angeles Rams may still have some issues to deal with in training camp this year.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Rams general manager Les Snead said that he is unsure if defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be reporting to camp and called the situation “complicated,” per Omar Ruiz of NFL Network.

#Rams GM Les Snead says he's not sure if Aaron Donald will report to camp. "A complicated situation… working toward finding a solution." — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) July 27, 2017

The three-time Pro Bowler Donald started all 16 games for the Rams in 2016, recording 47 combined tackles, 8.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Right now, he is under contract for just $1.8 million this year and $6.9 million in 2018.

We saw the warning signs when Donald skipped voluntary OTAs in May, and as one of the premier defensive linemen in the NFL, the incentive is definitely strong for the 26-year-old to hold out for a better deal.