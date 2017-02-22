Aaron Hernandez’s prison phone calls to Mike Pouncey come up in murder trial

Aaron Hernandez is awaiting trial for a double murder that took place outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, and prosecutors believe some phone calls Hernandez made to his friend Mike Pouncey could help convict the former New England Patriots tight end.

Pouncey, a center for the Miami Dolphins, has been friends with Hernandez since the two played college ball together at Florida. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors have asked a judge to admit transcripts of phone calls Hernandez made to Pouncey from prison as evidence in the murder trial.

Prosecutors believe Hernandez’s use of the term “try” when speaking to Pouncey is relevant in the case, as Hernandez was referring to people disrespecting him. Investigators have said Hernandez felt the victims in the 2012 double homicide, Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, were “trying” him the night they were shot and killed.

TMZ has more on the phone calls prosecutors want admitted:

The first phone call with Pouncey went down on April 3, 2015: “During this call, the defendant talks about how he has changed and now he would not want to even go in a club if there were ‘black people there’ because if they (referring to he and the Pounceys) go in ‘imagine if I go in the club with y’all n—as and n—as try you, you already know what time it is, feel me?'” “This statement is relevant as an example of the defendant’s use of the word ‘try,’ referring to being disrespected. Bradley will testify (and likely be subject to vigorous cross-examination) that the defendant repeatedly told him that he felt that people — and, ultimately the homicide victims in this case — were ‘trying’ him.” The second Pouncey phone call took place on April 28, 2015: “During this call, [Hernandez] stated words to the effect of, ‘I’m going to get another tattoo that looks like a stop sign that will say, ‘Beware, no hesitation.’ [Hernandez] said, ‘You feel me? Like try me and there’s no hesitation.'” “Again, as set forth above, this statement is relevant to the defendant’s use of the word ‘try’ and ongoing perception that others were ‘trying him’ — and suggest how the defendant responds when tried.”

Pouncey testified before a grand jury when Hernandez was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd — a crime he was eventually convicted of. Prior to the resolution of that case, Pouncey wore a controversial piece of clothing supporting Hernandez and later apologized for it.