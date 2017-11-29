Report: Aaron Hernandez may have had secret trust fund for daughter

A new report alleges that Aaron Hernandez may have set up a secret trust fund for his daughter before he committed suicide in prison.

Laurel J. Sweet of the Boston Herald reported Tuesday that an “AJH Irrevocable Trust” appeared in court documents, with the money in it left beyond the reach of creditors.

The purpose of such a trust would be to keep an undetermined amount of wealth, and beneficiaries would not be subject to other claims.

There are theories that Hernandez committed suicide as a means to protect his family from future litigation. This may be another example of the former NFL star acting on behalf of his family before his death.