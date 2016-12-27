Aaron Hernandez reportedly got tattoos depicting guns he used to murder people

Aaron Hernandez appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial, and the prosecution provided some intriguing new information that will be used in an attempt to convict the former New England Patriots tight end.

Hernandez, who is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado in a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston, has pleaded not guilty. However, the prosecution claims Hernandez has used his body ink to confess to some of the murders. Ted Daniel of FOX 25 in Boston has more:

NEW: Prosecution says AH went to CA tattoo parlor and asked to get revolver and "God Forgives" after double murder #fox25 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) December 27, 2016

Prosecution says it's a "confession" by Hernandez to killings. Never heard that before — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) December 27, 2016

In adittion to revolver AH got 2nd tatt of semi-auto to memorialize Alexander Bradley shooting — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) December 27, 2016

Hernandez has many tattoos, and they have been examined in the past by prison officials to determine if he is affiliated with any gangs. He also got a new tattoo while behind bars that appears to brag about his life sentence. You can see a photo of that ink here.

Hernandez has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He’ll likely never get out of prison no matter what happens in his latest murder trial.