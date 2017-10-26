Aaron Rodgers says he had 13 screws inserted in broken collarbone

Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery last week to repair a broke collarbone, and it is unclear how long the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be out. What is now quite clear, however, is that the injury was anything but minor.

On Wednesday, Conan O’Brien aired a preview from a conversation he had with Rodgers that will air in its entirety Thursday night. When asked to describe the play where he suffered a potentially season-ending injury, Rodgers revealed that he now has 13 screws holding his collarbone together.

“I rolled out to my right, I threw the ball and I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground,” Rodgers recalled. “But I’m good now — 13 screws later and here I am.”

There has been speculation that Rodgers could return later in the season if the Packers remain in the playoff hunt, mainly because he missed just seven weeks the first time he broke his collarbone in 2013. The severity of that injury isn’t really known, but it’s hard to imagine it was more serious than a fracture that required 13 screws.

Some of the reports we have heard about Rodgers’ recovery give fans reason for optimism, but it would not be a surprise if the next time we see the two-time NFL MVP is in 2018.