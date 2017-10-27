Aaron Rodgers says Anthony Barr flipped him off, gave him ‘suck it’ sign

After Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on a hit from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr two weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was shown shouting in Barr’s direction as he walked off the field. According to Rodgers, what was captured by television cameras was only half of the story.

In his recent appearance on “Conan” that aired Thursday night, Rodgers said Barr gave him the middle finger and made the “suck it” sign toward him.

“I looked over at him as I walked off the field,” Rodgers said. “Cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him (giving me the) finger and ‘suck it’ sign. … There’s no respect anymore in this business.”

It should be noted that Rodgers also told Conan O’Brien he had 13 screws inserted in his broken collarbone, but he later admitted to Jason Wilde of ESPN.com that he may have been exaggerating.

Some have argued that Barr used excessive force when he hit Rodgers, but it didn’t seem like a dirty play. Rodgers reportedly has a slight chance to return late in the season if the Packers remain in the playoff hunt.