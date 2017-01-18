Aaron Rodgers, brother Jordan reportedly had ‘blow-up’ that led to family drama

Aaron Rodgers is not on speaking terms with several members of his family, and the drama supposedly began when the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his younger brother Jordan had a massive argument.

A source close to Rodgers told People Magazine that Aaron and Jordan have had a life-long rivalry that took an ugly turn roughly two years ago when a disagreement became a massive “blow-up.”

“It wasn’t an argument about anything all that interesting,” the source said. “Some things were said on both sides that were regrettable.

“Their parents got involved in the middle of it. Everyone needed a cooling-off period. It could have ended there, but some people chose to go public with it, rather than keeping it a private family matter. And here we are.”

Jordan went public with the family feud while starring in the latest season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired last summer. The younger Rodgers brother revealed that Aaron does not speak with his parents or brother. Then in November, Bleacher Report published a feature that painted the Packers QB in a very negative light. You can read some of the details here.

Ed Rodgers, Jordan’s and Aaron’s father, recently confirmed that the information in the Bleacher Report article was accurate and hinted that the Rodgers family dynamic changed when Aaron became famous. That jives with speculation that Aaron’s relationship with his family went south when he started dating a Hollywood actress.

In any event, Rodgers is focused on leading the Packers in the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. There’s no telling which members of his family (if any) will be in Houston to cheer him on should the Packers reach the Super Bowl.