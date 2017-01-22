Aaron Rodgers family problems recap: QB doesn’t seem affected by drama

Aaron Rodgers has played some of the best football of his career during the Green Bay Packers’ current eight-game winning streak, and he has done it despite being asked a number of questions about his personal life.

Rodgers is not on speaking terms with several members of his immediate family. If he wants to blame someone for leaking that personal information, he would have to first look at his younger brother Jordan.

Jordan Rodgers, a former Vanderbilt quarterback who spent a few seasons on NFL practice squads, was a finalist on the latest season of “The Bachelorette.” While filming for the show, which aired this past summer, Jordan revealed that Aaron does not have a good relationship with his brother or parents. When asked about the remarks, Aaron said it was inappropriate that Jordan discussed it publicly.

Since Jordan let the cat out of the bag, Aaron has been asked about the family drama on numerous occasions. He has refused to comment, but a feature that was published by Bleacher Report in November painted Rodgers in a very negative light. A source close to the Rodgers family claimed several members of Aaron’s immediate family don’t even have his cell phone number and that Aaron once mailed back Christmas presents that his parents sent him. You can read more from the story here.

Perhaps more surprisingly, Aaron’s father Ed confirmed earlier this month that the information in the Bleacher Report feature was accurate. Ed also hinted that the rift is Aaron’s fault, noting that “fame can change things.”

Cotinuining with that theme, there has been speculation that the Rodgers family squabbling may have started when Aaron began dating a Hollywood actress.

We’ll probably never know the exact reason Rodgers and his family are no longer on speaking terms. The most recent report claims Aaron and Jordan had a massive fight two years ago and things turned ugly. Whatever the case, the drama and the questions about it clearly have not affected Rodgers on the field. His Packers could be the hottest team in football. Should they advance past the Atlanta Falcons, it will be interesting to see if any members of the Rodgers family make the trip to Houston.